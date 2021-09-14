CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

GainClients, Inc. Names Ed Laine as New Chief Executive Officer

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ('GainClients' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has promoted Ed Laine to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The Company provides technology services to the real estate and title industries and Mr. Laine has been their EVP of Marketing for the last 2 years. Mr. Laine will be taking over the position from longtime CEO and founder, Ray Desmond. Mr. Desmond will remain on the Board of Directors and provide his leadership and guidance to the Company in this capacity.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
martechseries.com

Brex Names Karen Tillman as Chief Communications Officer

A veteran of GoDaddy, Cisco, and Oracle, Tillman is the first CCO for Brex. U.S. fintech company Brex, the all-in-one finance solution for growing businesses, today announced Karen Tillman has been appointed Chief Communications Officer, a newly created role. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Eddie Porrello, Director of Product...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Tuesday Morning continues string of executive appointments, names new chief merchant

Tuesday Morning announced Thursday it has appointed Paul Metcalf as principal and chief merchant, as the company continues to reset its C-suite. Metcalf has more than 30 years of experience, and since April 2019 he has served as the home goods retailer's acting chief merchant in a consulting capacity. He will oversee the Dallas-based company’s merchant, planning and allocation organization.
BUSINESS
Worcester Business Journal

Rentschler Biopharma names new chief scientific officer

Rentschler Biopharma, a global contract development and manufacturing organization with offices in Germany and Milford, has named Christian Schetter as its new chief scientific officer, effective this past Wednesday, according to a Monday announcement. The position will be based in Germany. The last person to hold the CSO position was...
MILFORD, MA
martechseries.com

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc. Names Kevin Rowland as Chief Operating Officer: Sets Path for Growth

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc., FDI, a content services and data management consultant and system integrator, announces it has named Kevin Rowland as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rowland brings more than 17 years of consulting and digital transformation experience to FDI and will play a central role in leading the company’s growth through strategic planning and execution.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Business
State
Oregon State
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Business
bizjournals

Passport names Doug Rogers as chief revenue officer

Passport is moving ahead with more C-suite changes as it repositions for another growth phase. Doug Rogers was named as Passport's chief revenue officer. His first day was Sept. 13. Rogers replaces co-founder Khristian Gutierrez, who is moving into a board observer and strategic advisory role. As CRO, Rogers will...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Matterport Ropes In Genesys Executive As Chief Information Officer

Spatial data company Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) appointed Pranab Sinha as the Chief Information Officer (CIO). Sinha was serving as Genesys CIO before joining Matterport. "As Matterport continues on its trajectory to digitize the built world, our leadership in IT is critical to our success," said Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer of Matterport.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Wellbe Inc. Names Darcey Nett as Chief Growth Officer, Focusing on Accelerating Expansion Into New Markets and Service Lines

MADISON, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Wellbe Inc., a healthcare automation company that makes care easier and more affordable with digital self-service tools for patients and providers, today announced Darcey Nett as Chief Growth Officer to accelerate and broaden ongoing service line expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Green Globe Certification announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES - Green Globe Certification, a leading sustainability certification for the travel and tourism industry announces the appointment of Mrs. Birte Pelayo to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Pelayo joined Green Globe Certification in 2009 as a new graduate and has worked across the company with a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Insurance#Gainclients Inc#The Board Of Directors#Bank#The Real Estate Industry#Real Estate And Mortgage#Realtor#Gcard
NWI.com

Ford names new technology executive

Ford has named a new chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer to make its vehicles more connected. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which employs thousands of workers in its Calumet Region plants, hired Doug Field away from Apple. Field, who preserved served as senior vice president of engineering at Tesla, will lead the automaker's effort to make smart vehicles connected to the internet that improve via regular updates.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Hewlett Packard Enterprise names chief technology officer

Fidelma Russo will be HPE's new chief technology officer, effective Sept. 20. Russo will oversee the innovation agenda, roadmap, design and development for the HPE GreenLake cloud-computing services platform. She will succeed Kumar Sreekanti, who was the chief technology officer and head of software since HPE acquired his company, BlueData...
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Former Saris, Dorel Executive Jeff Frehner Named Chief Operating Officer at Lectric eBikes

PHOENIX (September 14, 2021) — Lectric eBikes, one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, announced the hire of Jeff Frehner as its new chief operating officer. Frehner, a former executive at Saris Cycling Group and Dorel Sports, joins co-founders Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel in their mission to deliver high-quality, affordable electric bikes to an expanding community of riders.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

gategroup announces appointment of Christoph Schmitz as new Chief Executive Officer

ZURICH - gategroup, a leading global airline catering and food services provider, announced that Xavier Rossinyol will step down as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021 to pursue new challenges outside of the airline industry. He will be succeeded by Christoph Schmitz, gategroup’s Chief Financial Officer since January 2015.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
connectcre.com

JLL Names Global Chief Marketing Officer

JLL has named Siddharth Taparia to the global role of chief marketing officer. Based in Dallas, he will be responsible for the company’s global marketing strategy and will oversee all marketing activities worldwide. “As the real estate industry evolves in response to macro trends including rising capital allocations, sustainability, technology...
BUSINESS
KSLA

Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System has announced that President and Chief Executive Officer James K. Elrod plans to retire on Sept. 30. He is the longest-tenured hospital administrator in the United States, having served over 56 years. Jerry A. “Jaf” Fielder II was unanimously selected by the Board...
SHREVEPORT, LA
martechseries.com

MetLife Names Michael Roberts as Chief Marketing Officer

MetLife, Inc. announced that Michael Roberts will join the company as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Nov. 2, 2021, and subject to necessary approvals. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf. In this role, Roberts will lead Global Brand and Marketing with responsibility...
BUSINESS
andnowuknow.com

United Natural Foods, Inc. Appoints New Chief Customer Officer Steve Dietz; Chris Testa Comments

PROVIDENCE, RI - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has made it clear it is on a mission to transform the future of food, and that transformation begins with the success of its customers. To accelerate this long-term strategy, the company has announced it has promoted Steve Dietz to the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Effective October 1, Dietz will be responsible for overseeing the distributor’s sales efforts throughout the United States and Canada.
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

UNFI Names Steve Dietz Chief Customer Officer

United Natural Foods announced Friday that it was promoting Steve Dietz to the newly created role of chief customer officer, which will have Dietz overseeing the distributor’s regional sales efforts throughout the U.S. and Canada. Dietz, who currently serves as president of UNFI’s Pacific region, will assume his new role...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Applause Appoints Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO and Founder Doron Reuveni to Serve as Executive Chairman of Applause Board of Directors. Applause, the worldwide leader in enabling digital quality, announced the appointment of Chris Malone to Chief Executive Officer. Malone joined Applause in 2013, previously serving as President and Chief Financial Officer, and will continue as a member of the company’s board of directors. Malone succeeds Applause’s former CEO and Founder, Doron Reuveni, who will now serve as Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
St. Louis American

Adefioye named chief people officer at Emerson

Emerson appointed Elizabeth Adefioye to the new role of chief people officer to lead diversity, equity, inclusion and talent development for the global industrial software firm. Adefioye, who previously served as chief human resources officer for Ingredion, will lead a newly consolidated human resources function, including accountability for culture, employee experience, end-to-end talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, acquisition integration, organization development and effectiveness, total rewards and HRIS. She will have full responsibility for ensuring the people and culture agenda supports the company’s business objectives. She also joins Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies. Prior to joining Ingredion in 2016, Adefioye held human resources leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Consumer Health, Medtronic and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy