GIBXSWAP Releases An Initial Liquidity Offering ILO User Guide On September 15th 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GIBXSWAP is a decentralized transaction protocol built on an automated market-making mechanism that combines the distinct advantages of multiple basic public chains. The main goal is to avoid the various drawbacks of decentralization to reap the benefits of decentralization, such as creating a high-performance composite DEX ecosystem, maximizing participant rewards with the 'dual mining incentive' of liquidity mining and transaction mining, and realizing self-driving value capture ecological closed loop through the fee repurchase and destruction mechanism.

