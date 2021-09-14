CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis announces bill to eliminate FSA testing

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 7 days ago
DORAL, FLA. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a bill on Tuesday to eliminate the Florida Standards Assessment.

DeSantis said the bill will be presented to the Florida legislature during the next legislative session.

He said the outdated FSA will be replaced with progress monitoring.

“I think that this is something that will make a really, really big difference,” DeSantis said.

The proposal will create a Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T) plan, which the governor’s office said will monitor student progress and foster individual growth.

Officials if the proposal is passed, Florida will become the first state to fully implement progress monitoring instead of end-of-year standardized testing, and fully eliminate common core.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said the announcement is a huge victory for schools.

“I think it’s going to be transformative for how our children learn,” Corcoran said.

DeSantis said the state will move to progress monitoring for the 2022-2023 school year.

Florida’s statewide teachers’ union, the Florida Education Association, said they support the change.

“It will free up time for genuine teaching and learning, a move that the FEA, local unions & our 150,000 members have long advocated,” the union tweeted following the announcement.

