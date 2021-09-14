CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Alisson eager to see resolution to club v country row over Covid quarantine

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoMrn_0bvhr46k00
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker wants a solution to the quarantine issue before next month’s international matches (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has called on football’s authorities to find a solution to the problem of international call-ups which are affected by the UK’s Covid quarantine rules.

Alisson and team-mate Fabinho were initially banned for Sunday’s 3-0 win at Leeds, after the Brazil Football Confederation invoked FIFA’s five-day rule as the players did not report for duty after Liverpool refused to let them travel as they would have been forced to isolate in an allocated hotel on their return from South America.

The pair discovered late on Saturday that a temporary agreement had been reached to allow them to play but the same issue will arise next month if players have to travel to red-listed countries.

“In the way things are going in the world in the last two years I think we are prepared for all the situations. I think we learned a lot from these difficult times we are living,” Alisson said ahead of the Champions League visit of AC Milan.

“This week wasn’t different. I wasn’t sure if I would play or not but I just had to be sure I would be ready for the game.

“I’m really happy that all the sides worked together, the national teams, the clubs, the Premier League and FIFA worked together to bring a solution for the situation.

“Also I really trust in the club, the Premier League, FIFA and the national teams and the government to find a solution for the next international break.

“That is something that we need to start to speak about now.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Liverpool keeper Alisson wants talks to resolve Brazil row

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker hopes that FIFA, the Premier League, and the Brazilian FA can find a resolution to the current international conflict. Premier League clubs did not release players to play for Brazil over the most recent international break, citing the mandatory 10-day quarantine they would have to undertake on their return to the UK.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Alisson admits Liverpool won't be his last club

Alisson Becker admits Liverpool won't be his last club. Putting pen to paper on a new improved deal which ties his future to Liverpool until 2027, the 28-year-old says he would like to re-join Brazilian side Internacional if the opportunity arose in the future, having started his career with the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisson
The Independent

‘Absolute natural’ Jimmy Greaves would be untouchable today – Terry Paine

Jimmy Greaves’ former England team-mate Terry Paine has described the late Tottenham striker as a natural who would be “untouchable” in the scoring record books if he played today.Greaves, who died at the age of 81 on Sunday, still holds numerous records – he is Tottenham’s highest-ever scorer with 266 goals in 379 games, while his 41 goals in 40 league matches for Chelsea in 1960-61 remains a club record.Greaves also scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, but though the numbers help quantify his talent Paine said they could not properly describe it.266 goals. 379 appearances.Not just Tottenham...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Ac Milan#Covid#The Champions League#The Premier League
chatsports.com

'We have nothing to do with it!': Jurgen Klopp reveals he STILL has NO IDEA if Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino can play against Leeds, as Liverpool boss vents his frustration at red-list Brazil row

Premier League managers were still confused yesterday about whether they can call on their red-list stars this weekend. Manchester City's Brazil duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus travelled to Leicester with Pep Guardiola's squad, but Brazil have asked FIFA to invoke their five-day rule stopping players from representing their clubs if they do not report for international duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Premier League bosses in the dark over players as club v country row simmers

London (AFP) – Premier League managers said Friday they did not know whether they could select their Brazilian players for matches this weekend as a “senseless” club versus country row threatens to disrupt plans. English top-flight clubs refused to release players for international duty in countries on the UK government’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Prem clubs could have to strike deals with ‘red list’ countries to overcome quarantine rules after Government decision

PREMIER LEAGUE clubs may have to strike deals with 'red list' countries next month - as the Government is considering only a partial lifting of quarantine rules. Fifa persuaded Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Mexico to withdraw their complaints over the refusal of clubs to release players for World Cup qualifiers late on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jimmy Greaves remembered by Spurs and Chelsea, two clubs elevated by his magical goalscoring touch

All four corners of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium were united before the match and a half-time. By the end, only one corner had reason to cheer, as Chelsea triumphed 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in an encounter diluted from its usual fury by the news of Jimmy Greaves’ passing in the early hours of Sunday morning.Those lucky enough to have witnessed Greaves speak of sharp movements and efficient finishes, two aspects of forward-play that his peers and countless others since have struggled to master. Both of which seemed to come naturally to him. His most profound work came in a Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

England v India: Fifth test match cancelled over visitors’ Covid concerns

England’s fifth cricket test match against India at Emirates Old Trafford was cancelled after some of the tourists’ backroom staff tested positive for Covid. The series-deciding Test between England and India has been cancelled on the morning of the match after the tourists were unable to field a team due to concerns over Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is Brighton vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester City will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday when they face Brighton and Hove Albion.Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently ninth in the league after recording two wins and two losses in the campaign so far, most recently a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.Not only will Rodgers want to bounce back from that but also their 2-2 draw in the Europa League against Napoli on Thursday. The Foxes were 2-0 up in the match until the Italian side scored two late scores to level.The manager told BT Sport post-match: “The crime isn’t giving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leon Bailey reveals he sustained injury while scoring first goal for Aston Villa

Leon Bailey admitted he injured himself while scoring during his match-winning cameo for Aston Villa The forward was on the pitch for just 21 minutes but grabbed a goal and an assist as Villa scored three times in nine minutes to beat Everton 3-0.Bailey netted his first goal since his £25million summer move from Bayer Leverkusen but was forced off soon after on Saturday.“The injury was actually from the shot – I think I hit it too hard so I started feeling a little stiff in my quad. But I don’t think it should be anything serious,” he told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane says Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring feats are an inspiration

Harry Kane says he is inspired to beat the goalscoring numbers of former Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves who died on Sunday aged 81.Greaves had suffered a stroke in May 2015 which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had also suffered from alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.Greaves is the club’s record goalscorer with 266 goals in 279 appearances and has been remembered as “finest marksmen this country has ever seen”.England captain Kane is second on the list, 43 behind Greaves, and has hailed the England World Cup winner’s numbers.“Frightening, really, how good a player he was,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Two of the Premier League’s unbeaten sides do battle as West Ham host Manchester United.Manchester United endured a European set-back as they slipped to a surprise defeat to Young Boys in their Champions League opener after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sending off.However there was another goal for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice as he made his return to Old Trafford against Newcastle last weekend.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEWest Ham will be without their goal-scoring talisman - Michail Antonio is suspended after his sending off against Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match will kick off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edouard Mendy was in too much pain to play in Chelsea’s win over Tottenham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did not feel comfortable playing in the 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The Senegal international missed the London derby victory with a knock he picked up in midweek against Zenit St Petersburg and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who kept a clean sheet.Mendy’s omission was a surprise, but Tuchel said he was not right for the game that was decided by second-half goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.“We tried throughout the week and on Saturday in training it was so-so,” the German said.Clean sheet vibes. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Bq17wiCB1K— Chelsea FC...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Norwich vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Carabao Cup fixture

Jurgen Klopp will look to extend Liverpool’s good start to the season in their Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich on Tuesday night.Not only are they joint top of the Premier League with Chelsea but they also won their first Champions League group match against AC Milan.The team’s latest win was a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace and manager Klopp discussed team rotation after the match. He told the club website: “We will rotate, we always rotated, but you see in the last line in the last years we couldn’t rotate really because there were always a maximum of two fit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ilkay Gundogan: Man City midfielder joins lengthening injury list

Manchester City’s injury problems are mounting ahead of a crucial week of big matches with the news that Ilkay Gundogan is the latest player needing treatment.City boss Pep Guardiola hinted the Germany midfielder was nursing a problem following Saturday’s goalless draw with Southampton.Guardiola was already without John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko against the Saints.City face a tough run of away games with Chelsea (25 September), Paris Saint-Germain (28 September) and Liverpool (3 October) all coming within an nine-day period, but first host Wycombe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.Guardiola insists his injury list is so bad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy