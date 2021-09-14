CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Harvey Elliott undergoes ankle surgery

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CX7c_0bvhqk0W00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is awaiting an update after youngster Harvey Elliott underwent surgery on his dislocated ankle.

The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher with the serious injury after a challenge by Pascal Struijk during Sunday’s 3-0 win at Leeds, and had an operation on Tuesday.

“The night of the game already he was in the best possible place. He took it, accepted already that he would be out for a while and today he is in London and will, as far as I know, have the surgery,” the Reds boss said at lunchtime on Tuesday.

“That is obviously the next step on the way back. We all wait for news after the surgery and that is it.”

Elliott’s team-mates were clearly disturbed by the seriousness of the injury at the time but they have all rallied round since.

“What happens with Harvey is something that makes me sad and all the players,” goalkeeper Alisson Becker said.

“It is difficult to deal with that when you are on the pitch and I believe all the players have a big role to support him.

“The medical staff obviously had to work hard to give him the best conditions for recovery but Harvey knows that we are here for him whenever he needs us.

“We are a real unit as a team. We celebrate together, and when an important player gets injured we are injured together for him.”

Leeds announced on Tuesday that they have appealed against Struijk’s red card.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp says Virgil van Dijk is '200 per cent' fit, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott are 'fine'

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk told Jurgen Klopp he is "200 per cent" fit despite an ankle injury scare while on international duty with the Netherlands. The Dutch captain looked in pain as he limped off the pitch in the latter stages of his country's 6-1 World Cup qualifying win over Turkey on Tuesday night after a high challenge from Halil Dervisoglu, the Brentford forward on loan at Galatasaray.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's a bad one': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Harvey Elliott's injury is very serious as he admits he and his players 'were all shocked' by it

Jurgen Klopp was left in shock after his young star Harvey Elliott suffered a suspected dislocated ankle during Liverpool’s 3-0 demolition of Leeds. Elliott, who has made such an outstanding start to the season, was injured in the 60th minute at Elland Road after Pascal Struijk attempted to recover the ball from him. It was evident immediately that the injury was severe.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Pascal Struijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott faces hard road to the top after dislocated ankle halts breakthrough season

Mohamed Salah was first on the scene and he was sending distress signals, waving manically. Liverpool’s medical staff were on the pitch before Craig Pawson had blown his whistle to halt the game. Jurgen Klopp had crossed the white line, too, but in the circumstances, a little encroachment was understandable.Salah had turned away, pulling his shirt over his face. Trent Alexander-Arnold put his hands to his head. Footballers tend to react straight away when there is a serious injury to one of their own and they looked at Harvey Elliott and knew. “I could see his foot was not in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp provides Naby Keita injury update after Liverpool midfielder taken off against Norwich

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he took Naby Keita off at half-time as a precaution during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win over Norwich.Keita did not re-emerge after the interval as a Takumi Minamino double helped Klopp’s side to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Carrow Road.While the withdrawal of the at times injury afflicted Keita was potentially cause for concern, Klopp explained that he did not think the midfielder was seriously injured.“Naby [Keita] in the first half — he kicked in the grass,” Klopp said of how the Guinean suffered the issue.“[It is] something with the capsular [ligament].“I don’t think it’s serious but I didn’t want to take any risks.”Klopp has already lost Harvey Elliott from his midfield options after the youngster suffered a serious ankle injury against Leeds earlier in September, while Thiago has been ruled out of Liverpool’s trip to Brentford this weekend with a calf issue. A much-changed Liverpool side progressed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with Divock Origi also on the scoresheet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Zlatan Ibrahimovic considers himself 'the best player in the world' and the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as veteran striker insists 'I have nothing less than them'... despite never winning the Champions League or Ballon d'Or

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he should be considered the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the debate over the world's greatest player. The 39-year-old Swedish striker, still going strong at AC Milan, has enjoyed a hugely successful career at nine clubs in seven countries, scoring 502 goals. Yet despite...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Thierry Henry admits he is 'not surprised' by former team-mate Lionel Messi's shocked reaction to being hauled off by Mauricio Pochettino as PSG struggled past Lyon

Thierry Henry has admitted that he was not surprised by Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted during Paris Saint-Germain's win against Lyon. With the sides level at 1-1, Messi, who was making his home debut, was taken off by manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Achraf Hakimi replacing him. PSG went on...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘Absolute natural’ Jimmy Greaves would be untouchable today – Terry Paine

Jimmy Greaves’ former England team-mate Terry Paine has described the late Tottenham striker as a natural who would be “untouchable” in the scoring record books if he played today.Greaves, who died at the age of 81 on Sunday, still holds numerous records – he is Tottenham’s highest-ever scorer with 266 goals in 379 games, while his 41 goals in 40 league matches for Chelsea in 1960-61 remains a club record.Greaves also scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, but though the numbers help quantify his talent Paine said they could not properly describe it.266 goals. 379 appearances.Not just Tottenham...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy