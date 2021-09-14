CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

Cover picture for the articleTurn your passion into purpose after International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31) by equipping yourself with the knowledge on how to respond in the event of an opioid overdose. This presentation will show you the signs to recognize, how to respond with the overdose reversal drug naloxone, and some of the brain science behind why people develop a substance use disorder.

wypr.org

The Agony Of Opioid Withdrawal

After a devastating motorcycle accident, Hopkins bioethicist Travis Rieder was prescribed high doses of opioids to stave off pain. When he began to taper off the drugs, he was immediately thrown into withdrawal. The advice Reider got from his doctors was to go back on opioids. His medical team had...
themtnear.com

The other opioid problem

Last week, the inimitable Derek Ridgely wrote a mostly thoughtful explication of the current situation regarding the opioid epidemic in his “Extrospectives” column. Where his argument fell flat was in this paragraph:. “Ironically, while opioids are demonstrably effective for treating acute pain, their effectiveness in treating chronic pain has always...
EverydayHealth.com

Opioid Overdose Death Rates Are Rising Among Black Americans

Opioid overdose death rates among Black people surged upward by 38 percent from 2018 to 2019 across 67 communities in the four U.S. states — Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio — that have a disproportionate share of these fatalities, a new study found. For the study, researchers used death...
Knowridge Science Report

Risk of opioid overdose appears higher in older Americans

Even with COVID-19 dominating the news, the epidemic of opioid use remains a nationwide threat. While public awareness and efforts to stop addiction and overdoses have intensified, some communities reported higher rates of opioid-related deaths in 2020 than ever before. The extent and burden of opioid prescription drug use have...
thewestsidegazette.com

Experimental Opioid Vaccine To Prevent Oxycodone High Enters Trials

Researchers are testing an experimental vaccine to treat opioid use disorder, preventing the high associated with oxycodone use. “We have good medications to treat opioid use disorder, but about half of the people who use these medications relapse after about six months,” said Sandra Comer, who teaches neurobiology at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and is a principal researcher in the trial.
Scientific American

Opioids and Cigarettes Are Both Harmful, but Opioids Have Valid Medical Uses

Both cigarettes and opioids are highly addictive—and potentially deadly. Both substances are sold by profiteering companies using science distorted by spin or outright lies. And both have been the subjects of multi-billion-dollar lawsuits. But opioids are not cigarettes. And as the opioid settlements finally near completion, it is crucial not...
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Report Rapid Increase Of Overdoses, Warn Of Synthetic Opioids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul Police Department released a statement Saturday expressing serious concern after a rapid increase of drug overdoses took place. In a recent statement, SPPD said they responded to seven suspected drug overdoses including two which were fatal over a 24 hour period. There have been 89 suspected overdose deaths in St. Paul this year. Authorities believe that the rise in overdoses is likely due to an increase of deadly synthetic opioids being mixed into the narcotics which are sold illegally “on the streets.” According to SPPD, synthetic opioids are lethal even in small doses and can be difficult to determine their presence in narcotics. Police say that if someone is actively overdosing you should call 911 immediately, administer Narcan/Naloxone if opioids are involved and move the person to their side. If the individual is unresponsive, Narcan/Naloxone may be administered every two to three minutes. SPPD also reminded the public of Minnesota’s Good Samaritan Law, which states that “a person acting in good faith who seeks medical assistance for another person who is experiencing a drug-related overdose may not be charged or prosecuted for the possession, sharing or use of a controlled substance.” For resources and help with chemical dependency, click here.
geneticliteracyproject.org

Opioid vaccine that limits relapses during detox treatment is on the horizon

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Inoculations are commonly used to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19, but they also may have the potential to treat substance use...
People

How Fentanyl Became One of the Biggest Causes of Drug Overdoses in the U.S.

The highly potent opiate is often found laced in other drugs and has led to a rise in accidental overdoses. In the early hours of Sept. 4, comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, along with one other person, died of a suspected accidental fentanyl overdose. It's a cause of death that's become increasingly common in the U.S. — in just six years, between 2013 and 2019, the rate of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased by 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
News Channel Nebraska

The Devastating Toll of Drug Overdoses in the U.S. in 2020

Originally Posted On: https://www.marylandrecovery.com/blog/drug-overdoses-us-2020. Drug overdoses are some of the most devastating events that can occur in a community. Often, overdoses take lives way too early. These tragedies are a sign that our medical system, along with our mental health resources, have failed an individual. Though many people are quick to judge those who overdose, the reality is that overdoses are rarely planned, and always heartbreaking. No one deserves to die, no matter their past, habits, or vices.
UPI News

Animal sedative driving rise in fatal drug overdoses, CDC says

An animal tranquilizer, xylazine, is increasingly linked to drug overdose deaths across the United States, health officials say. According to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, xylazine has turned up in overdose deaths in 25 of 38 states examined. In 2019, xylazine contributed to...
The Conversation U.S.

OxyContin created the opioid crisis, but stigma and prohibition have fueled it

The highly contentious Purdue Pharma settlement announced Sept. 1, 2021, comes at a pivotal time for the U.S. overdose crisis: 2020 was the worst year on record, with over 93,000 Americans losing their lives to fatal drug overdose. The drug overdose epidemic, now more than two decades long, has claimed the lives of more than 840,000 people since 1999. Current estimates suggest that some 2.3 million people in the U.S. use heroin and 1.7 million people use pharmaceutical opioids without a prescription.
treatmentmagazine.com

An Opioid Vaccine Is in the Works

Plus: Lapses by weed dispensaries in California and the quest to find out what nonfatal ODs to do the brain. What if there were an opioid vaccine? It would be a game changer—and it’s not some distant dream. One is being tested right now at Columbia University. We also look...
NewsChannel 36

NYS receives $4.25 million grant for prescription drug and opioid overdose prevention

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State received a $4.25 million grant to help prevent prescription drug and opioid overdose-related deaths. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration gifted the grant to use over a five-year period. Not only will it help individuals and families struggling with addiction, but it will also fund training for first responders, overdose prevention and other community-based service providers and partners.
