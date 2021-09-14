Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul Police Department released a statement Saturday expressing serious concern after a rapid increase of drug overdoses took place. In a recent statement, SPPD said they responded to seven suspected drug overdoses including two which were fatal over a 24 hour period. There have been 89 suspected overdose deaths in St. Paul this year. Authorities believe that the rise in overdoses is likely due to an increase of deadly synthetic opioids being mixed into the narcotics which are sold illegally “on the streets.” According to SPPD, synthetic opioids are lethal even in small doses and can be difficult to determine their presence in narcotics. Police say that if someone is actively overdosing you should call 911 immediately, administer Narcan/Naloxone if opioids are involved and move the person to their side. If the individual is unresponsive, Narcan/Naloxone may be administered every two to three minutes. SPPD also reminded the public of Minnesota’s Good Samaritan Law, which states that “a person acting in good faith who seeks medical assistance for another person who is experiencing a drug-related overdose may not be charged or prosecuted for the possession, sharing or use of a controlled substance.” For resources and help with chemical dependency, click here.

