Environment

To cut emissions, value each human’s well-being equally

By Michelle Edelstein-Rutgers
Futurity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetting the ethical theory of utilitarianism guide our responses to greenhouse gas emissions would lead to better outcomes for human development, equity, and the climate, say researchers. The study, published in Nature Climate Change, proposes a practical way of measuring how different nations should reduce carbon emissions in order to...

www.futurity.org

spectrumnews1.com

UN chief urges 'rapid' emission cuts to curb climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the United Nations called Thursday for “immediate, rapid and large-scale” cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to curb global warming and avert climate disaster. Ahead of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting next week, Antonio Guterres warned governments that climate change is proceeding faster than...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

9/11 attack on humanity, only solution to it is human value

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it was an attack on humanity and such tragedies can only be avoided by inculcating human values. "Today is September 11th i.e. 9/11! A date in the...
INDIA
southarkansassun.com

Vitamin that Boosts Immune System Against COVID-19, New Research Suggests

According to studies, vitamin B6 may have a role in avoiding cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients. In a recently published article in PSYBLOG, the immune system benefits of vitamins C and D, as well as minerals like magnesium and zinc, have gotten a lot of attention, but there hasn’t been much research on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Scientific American

Infrastructure Bill Could Cut Carbon Emissions By Nearly a Gigaton

The reconciliation bill working its way through Congress could cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a gigaton by 2030, according to a new report. The analysis, released today by the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, offers a first look at how the sprawling suite of climate policies Democrats are considering as part of their $3.5 trillion package could overhaul energy and contribute to President Biden’s Paris Agreement emissions-cutting pledge.
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. announces multinational pact to cut methane emissions

The U.S. and European Union announced Saturday a pledge to cut methane emissions in a bid to reduce global warming. The U.S. and European Union announced Saturday a pledge to cut methane emissions in a bid to reduce global warming. The pact includes seven other countries as well and will...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

That's nuts! Squirrels have personalities just like humans including being bold or careful, social or shy and aggressive or polite

Whether they're bold, shy, aggressive or even polite, squirrels have different personalities just like humans, a new study shows. In human lab experiments, researchers conducted four personality tests on the golden-mantled ground squirrel (Callospermophilus lateralis), a species native to western North America. Data collected over three years showed that individual...
WILDLIFE
Futurity

Aussie wildfires fed giant algae blooms thousands of miles away

Clouds of smoke and ash from wildfires that ravaged Australia in 2019 and 2020 triggered widespread algal blooms in the Southern Ocean thousands of miles downwind to the east, researchers report. The study is the first to conclusively link a large-scale response in marine life to fertilization by pyrogenic—or fire-made—iron...
ANIMALS
Futurity

How your brain runs quality control on memories

The human brain regions responsible for working memory content also gauge the quality, or uncertainty, of memories, researchers have discovered. The new study uncovers how these neural responses allow us to act and make decisions based on how sure we are about our memories. “Access to the uncertainty in our...
HEALTH
Futurity

Can sea slugs help make AI smarter?

For artificial intelligence to get any smarter, it needs first to be as intelligent as one of the simplest creatures in the animal kingdom: the sea slug. Researchers have found that a material can mimic the sea slug’s most essential intelligence features. The discovery is a step toward building hardware that could help make AI more efficient and reliable for technology ranging from self-driving cars and surgical robots to social media algorithms.
SCIENCE
Futurity

‘Blue’ food may be a green way to feed more people

A new review of the aquatic foods sector, or “blue” foods, shows how fisheries and aquaculture can play a greater role in delivering nutrition and improving food systems around the world. Five peer-reviewed papers in the journal Nature highlight the opportunities to leverage the vast diversity of blue foods in...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

UN to world leaders: To curtail warming, you must do more

Pressure keeps building on increasingly anxious world leaders to ratchet up efforts to fight climate change. There's more of it coming this week in one of the highest-profile forums of all — the United Nations.For the second time in four days, this time out of U.N. headquarters in New York, leaders will hear pleas to make deeper cuts of emissions of heat-trapping gases and give poorer countries more money to develop cleaner energy and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change.“I'm not desperate, but I'm tremendously worried,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press in a weekend...
CHINA
Futurity

Solar cells that last 30 years could turn buildings into power plants

A new transparency-friendly solar cell design could marry high efficiencies with 30-year estimated lifetimes, researchers report. It may pave the way for windows that also provide solar power. “Solar energy is about the cheapest form of energy that mankind has ever produced since the industrial revolution,” says Stephen Forrest, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Futurity

Water fleas show surprising hydra effect in action

New research with the water flea investigates the hydra effect, in which a higher death rate in a species ultimately increases the size of its population. In Greek mythology, Hydra was a monstrous water serpent that lived in a swamp and terrorized nearby residents. When intrepid Hercules sliced off one of Hydra’s multiple heads, two more heads grew back in its place.
WILDLIFE

