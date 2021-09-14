To cut emissions, value each human’s well-being equally
By Michelle Edelstein-Rutgers
Futurity
8 days ago
Letting the ethical theory of utilitarianism guide our responses to greenhouse gas emissions would lead to better outcomes for human development, equity, and the climate, say researchers. The study, published in Nature Climate Change, proposes a practical way of measuring how different nations should reduce carbon emissions in order to...
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the United Nations called Thursday for “immediate, rapid and large-scale” cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to curb global warming and avert climate disaster. Ahead of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting next week, Antonio Guterres warned governments that climate change is proceeding faster than...
Viewed from outer space , Earth is a remarkable, vibrant planet—blue waters, majestic mountains, vast areas of green forests. It’s an inspiring, stunning display of all the perfect elements to support the billions of diverse life-forms who call this planet home.
New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it was an attack on humanity and such tragedies can only be avoided by inculcating human values. "Today is September 11th i.e. 9/11! A date in the...
In a recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers found that a lower-than-normal immune response to the messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines for patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs). They are conditions that often call for treatment with medications that suppress the immune system. The findings...
According to studies, vitamin B6 may have a role in avoiding cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients. In a recently published article in PSYBLOG, the immune system benefits of vitamins C and D, as well as minerals like magnesium and zinc, have gotten a lot of attention, but there hasn’t been much research on vitamin B6.
Most people are wondering when and how the COVID pandemic will end and there are still no easy answers. The word “endemic” is regularly mentioned, especially among public health leaders and experts as they discuss potential future scenarios. So, it’s important to define exactly it would mean for COVID to be endemic.
It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
The reconciliation bill working its way through Congress could cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a gigaton by 2030, according to a new report. The analysis, released today by the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, offers a first look at how the sprawling suite of climate policies Democrats are considering as part of their $3.5 trillion package could overhaul energy and contribute to President Biden’s Paris Agreement emissions-cutting pledge.
The U.S. and European Union announced Saturday a pledge to cut methane emissions in a bid to reduce global warming. The U.S. and European Union announced Saturday a pledge to cut methane emissions in a bid to reduce global warming. The pact includes seven other countries as well and will...
Whether they're bold, shy, aggressive or even polite, squirrels have different personalities just like humans, a new study shows. In human lab experiments, researchers conducted four personality tests on the golden-mantled ground squirrel (Callospermophilus lateralis), a species native to western North America. Data collected over three years showed that individual...
Clouds of smoke and ash from wildfires that ravaged Australia in 2019 and 2020 triggered widespread algal blooms in the Southern Ocean thousands of miles downwind to the east, researchers report. The study is the first to conclusively link a large-scale response in marine life to fertilization by pyrogenic—or fire-made—iron...
The human brain regions responsible for working memory content also gauge the quality, or uncertainty, of memories, researchers have discovered. The new study uncovers how these neural responses allow us to act and make decisions based on how sure we are about our memories. “Access to the uncertainty in our...
For artificial intelligence to get any smarter, it needs first to be as intelligent as one of the simplest creatures in the animal kingdom: the sea slug. Researchers have found that a material can mimic the sea slug’s most essential intelligence features. The discovery is a step toward building hardware that could help make AI more efficient and reliable for technology ranging from self-driving cars and surgical robots to social media algorithms.
A new review of the aquatic foods sector, or “blue” foods, shows how fisheries and aquaculture can play a greater role in delivering nutrition and improving food systems around the world. Five peer-reviewed papers in the journal Nature highlight the opportunities to leverage the vast diversity of blue foods in...
Pressure keeps building on increasingly anxious world leaders to ratchet up efforts to fight climate change. There's more of it coming this week in one of the highest-profile forums of all — the United Nations.For the second time in four days, this time out of U.N. headquarters in New York, leaders will hear pleas to make deeper cuts of emissions of heat-trapping gases and give poorer countries more money to develop cleaner energy and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change.“I'm not desperate, but I'm tremendously worried,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press in a weekend...
A new transparency-friendly solar cell design could marry high efficiencies with 30-year estimated lifetimes, researchers report. It may pave the way for windows that also provide solar power. “Solar energy is about the cheapest form of energy that mankind has ever produced since the industrial revolution,” says Stephen Forrest, a...
New research with the water flea investigates the hydra effect, in which a higher death rate in a species ultimately increases the size of its population. In Greek mythology, Hydra was a monstrous water serpent that lived in a swamp and terrorized nearby residents. When intrepid Hercules sliced off one of Hydra’s multiple heads, two more heads grew back in its place.
Comments / 0