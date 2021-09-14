CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to Date: an After-Dark Guide to Miami's South Beach

By Leon Beckenham
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor cinema screenings, romantic rooftop spots and fine-dining French restaurants carve a way for couples in this seductive, sand-side neighborhood in Miami. Palm-lined boulevards, art deco architecture, golden sands scattered with sculpted bodies – everything symbolic of Miami, you’ll find wedded together in the South Beach neighborhood. The area’s reputation for hedonism is well deserved, and together with balmy nights, buzzing nightspots and a diverse melting pot of Latino culture, “SoBe” is among the most exciting dating scenes in the US. From sunset cocktails to outdoor movies, fire shows to French cuisine, here’s our pick of the top places to take a date – and even get a room.

