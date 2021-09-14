CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Cameco Corp. a Good Uranium Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

By Aditi Ganguly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of shares of the world’s largest uranium producer, Cameco Corporation (CCJ), has gained in triple digits over the past year with institutional and retail investors’ growing interest in the commodity. However, with relatively low profit margins and bleak short-term growth prospects, we think the stock looks highly overvalued at its current price level. So, will increased meme investor interest help the stock attain fresh highs soon? Read more to find out.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Market#Stock Prices#Cameco Corporation#Uraniumsqueeze#Canadian#Sprott Asset#Gamestop#Morgan Stanley#Bloomberg#Ev Ebitda#Ccj#Price Sales#Ev Sales#Powr#Momentum#Commodity
