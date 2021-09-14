CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Technology Stocks That Will Shape Our Future

By Priyanka Mandal
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe technology industry has achieved exponential growth over the past year, backed by accelerating digital transformation and the proliferation of remote lifestyles. The continuing innovations and increasing applications of tech solutions in almost all industries should keep driving the industry’s growth. We think this bodes well particularly for fundamentally sound tech stocks Trimble (TRMB), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), Diodes (DIOD), and Matson (MATX). These company’s innovations could shape the world’s future. So, read on.

