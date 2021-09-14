18th OLA Film Festival Offers A Cultural Bridge
As a nonprofit organization, the primary mission of OLA (Organización Latino Americana) of Eastern Long Island is to advocate for the East End’s Latino immigrants. But as Minerva Perez, the group’s executive director, is quick to point out, OLA’s mission isn’t limited to helping the immigrant population navigate complicated legal or municipal issues. It also seeks to build bridges by connecting Spanish-speaking residents with the wider year-round community and, in the process, educate everyone about the concerns and strengths of their neighbors.www.27east.com
