Billy Austin Epperson was recently named the Fall 2021 recipient of the Wesley T. Morris Memorial Scholarship to attend Somerset Community College (SCC). Billy commented, “I am thankful for the financial support the scholarship will provide, and I am honored as a fellow South Laurel High School alum to honor the memory of Wesley.” He graduated from South Laurel High School in May of 2021 and plans to pursue an Associate of Nursing Degree. Billy explained why he chose SCC by stating, “I chose Somerset Community College for its academic excellence in the Nursing Program.” Billy is the son of Charles and Carolee Brock Epperson of London.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO