CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon eyes 125K more hires, $18+ per hour average salary

By JOSEPH PISANI and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xADb3_0bvhldeO00
Amazon-Hiring FILE - An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. The company is also offering pay sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some parts of the country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file) (Matt Rourke)

Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online.

Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and other incentives. Last week, package delivery company UPS promised to handout job offers in 30 minutes after candidates apply for many of the 100,000 holiday workers it plans to hire.

In an interview early Tuesday, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen told CNBC that the national grocery chain has 20,000 positions it is struggling to fill.

“We’re aggressively hiring anywhere we can,” McMullen said. “One of the biggest constraints we have right now is finding talented people.”

Amazon’s starting pay is still $15 per hour, but with labor markets growing so tight in regions of the country, the company said new hires could make as much as $22.50 an hour. It's also paying sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some places.

When it began paying at least $15 an hour in 2018, Amazon was one of the first major companies to do so. But others have caught up. Target and Best Buy pay $15 an hour, too. Costco pays $16 an hour. Now, Amazon is finding it has to offer more.

Last week, it said it would pay the full college tuition for hourly workers starting in January. Workers will be eligible 90 days after they’ve started work. Amazon said it’ll fund tuition at hundreds of partnering schools, but didn’t name them.

Companies are having a difficult time finding workers even though the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits reach pandemic lows. Rising infections with the arrival of the delta variant appear partially to blame.

America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring and the clearest sign to date that the delta variant’s spread has discouraged economic activity, and potentially job seekers.

More people have shifted from stores to online shopping over the past year during the pandemic, and retailers have adjusted hiring to accommodate those patterns. Amazon, which is now the nation’s second-largest private employer, hired 500,000 people last year alone.

To keep up with the surge in online ordering, Amazon said that it has opened more than 250 new warehouses, airport hubs and other delivery facilities this year. It plans to open another 100 this month alone.

The company said most of its job openings are in 18 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
987thebull.com

Amazon to Hire Another 125k Employees

If you recently just received your last Unemplyeement check, and wondered what’s next Amazon is here to help ya get back on your feet. If Amazon continues to grow at its current rate, the entire country could soon be employed by the Internet giant. Amazon officials on Tuesday revealed they’re...
BUSINESS
phl17.com

Amazon Looking to hire 125K Workers

As many businesses struggle to stay afloat Amazon is seeking to hire over 125,000 employees. The company is calling it the “biggest-ever training and recruitment event.”. The retail giant is looking to fill transportation and fulfillment roles during its Career Day event, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.
BUSINESS
Crain's Detroit Business

Amazon looks to hire 5,000 in Michigan, hikes starting pay to $18 per hour

Amazon.com Inc. is seeking about 5,000 new workers in Michigan as part of a nationwide effort to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers across the United States. The e-commerce behemoth also announced Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour and offering signing bonuses in a tight job market as more people shop online.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
tvtechnology.com

Average AI & Data Tech Salary Hits $146K, per O’Reilly

BOSTON—O’Reilly’s newly released "2021 Data/AI Salary Survey" report shows that professionals in the hot AI and data tech areas continue to be richly rewarded, with an average salary of $146,000. That stands in stark contrast to an SBE 2021 survey that found the average TV chief engineer salary was $77,122...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Mcmullen
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in Alaska

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
ALASKA STATE
Chicago Tribune

Walgreens announces $970 million investment in company that helps hospitals with specialty pharmacy services

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $970 million in a company that helps hospitals and health systems with specialty pharmacy services, Walgreens announced Tuesday. The investment in Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions will give Deerfield-based Walgreens a 71% ownership stake in Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. Walgreens made a ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Markets#Ups#Kroger#Cnbc#Americans#The Associated Press
vidanewspaper.com

Biden Administration, Congress Offering Little On New Pandemic Relief Benefits For Unemployed

WASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration nor Congress has yet to offer a specific plan to ease the economic uncertainty affecting millions of Americans as the three main pandemic unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act expired on Sept. 6. Many Americans are also losing protection from the national evictions moratorium that prevented renters and homeowners from losing their housing because of non-payment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Jobs
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
64K+
Followers
65K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy