The Forms recently revealed that their first album in 10 years is on the way (recorded by past collaborator Steve Albini), and we're now premiering its second single "Head Underwater." It's not as straight-up pop as previous single "Southern Ocean," but it does find the band continuing to take their sound in an upbeat, hook-filled direction, all while still sounding distinctly like The Forms.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO