Stephanie Ruhle Scolds Met Gala Celebrities Obsessing About Food on Red Carpet: Their Words Will ‘Weigh Heavy’ on Young Girls

Celebrities finally made their return to the Met Gala on Sept. 13 after a short hiatus, and considering all of the show-stopping beauty looks that took over the red carpet upon their arrivals, we'd say that the year-long wait was well worth it. The official theme, "In America," was essentially a celebration of some of the biggest fashion and beauty trends America has seen to date. While many stars used this as an opportunity to wear throwback hairstyles like the flipped bob, pinup bangs, and disco hair to pay homage to specific decades, there was a surprising trend popping up all over the red carpet that left us absolutely mesmerized: hair sculptures.

