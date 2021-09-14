Stephanie Ruhle Scolds Met Gala Celebrities Obsessing About Food on Red Carpet: Their Words Will ‘Weigh Heavy’ on Young Girls
MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday scolded celebrities at Monday’s Met Gala who she said were obsessing on the red carpet about food. “Stars were shining bright at the Met Gala. Last year’s gala was canceled due to the pandemic. But last night, some of our biggest fully-vaccinated celebrities made up for it by showing up and showing out,” said Ruhle on her show, Stephanie Ruhle Reports. “This year’s theme was American independence, leaving a lot of room for interpretation with celebrities like Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas [X] and J-Lo [Jennifer Lopez] taking the fundraiser by storm. I watched it on TV on two computers with my daughter. We loved every minute of it.”www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0