Public Safety

Husband of only female NYPD officer killed on 9/11 rips Democrats' 'defund police' rhetoric

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Smith, the husband of the only female NYPD officer killed on 9/11, expressed his frustration over the left's anti-police rhetoric during an interview on "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday, arguing politicians utilize law enforcement when they need them and use them as a scapegoat "when things go wrong." The former NYPD officer compared the outpouring of support for officers on the commemoration of 9/11 with the push to defund police departments last year.

Fox News

