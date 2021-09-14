CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Britain's largest family show off new driveway but fans think it looks X-rated

By ( Image: Instagram)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago

Britain’s largest family has shared some snaps of the freshly painted gate posts outside their home, only to have amused fans comment that it looks risqué.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shared some snaps of their re-painted driveway, but giggling fans thought it looks risqué.

According to the Daily Star , Sue recently launched into a DIY project, aiming to upgrade the driveway of the 10-bedroom former care home in Morecambe, Lancashire where she lives with her husband and 18 of their 22 children, along with her granddaughter Ophelia.

In a recent Instagram post, Sue was discussing the painting two posts that sit on either side of the new grey wood and black metal gate outside the home.

The 46-year-old shared an image of the posts after painting them a pale grey, along with the caption: “They do look so much better painted".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYFFp_0bvhjGKX00
The Radfords' freshly painted gate posts ( Image: Instagram)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfsRR_0bvhjGKX00
Fans' minds went straight to the gutter following Sue Radford's post ( Image: Instagram)

But several of the family’s 409,000 followers took it upon themselves to point out the gate posts resemblance to a certain part of the male body.

Re-posting the messages she received on her Instagram Stories, Sue said: “OMG, your messages are killing me this morning".

In one a person said: “Good job you didn’t paint them pink [grin emoji].”

And another commented: “They are very k**b like! Very nice though.”

“A few messages saying the same,” replied Sue.

The other kids that live in the house are Jack, 23; Daniel, 21; Luke, 20; Millie, 19; Katie, 18; James, 17; Ellie, 15; Aimee, 14; Josh, 13; Max, 11; Tillie, 10; Oscar, nine; Casper, eight; Hallie, six; Phoebe, five; Archie, three, Bonnie, two; and baby Heidie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHCQV_0bvhjGKX00
Fans pointed out that the gate posts resemble a certain part of the male body ( Image: Instagram)

The eldest children Chris, 31, Sophie 26, and Chloe, 25, have freed up a bit of space at the house by flying the nest.

The Radfords famously don't claim benefits from the government and live on the income from Noel's bakery business and their show.

The Radford Pie company, which is located near their family home, has recently expanded and caters for online orders made from around the UK.

Sue previously revealed her and her husband Noel have spent £1million raising their large brood and she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half years.

She has also said that as a family, their weekly food bill had exploded by more than £100 to a total of £400.

The gate is not the only renovation they’ve plunged into this year.

Sue and Noel recently updated their family bathroom and filled their home with three £1,200 washing machines.

Pictures show fashionable exposed timber beams, modern lighting around the mirror and luxury brown cabinets that match the toilet and bath.

Sue also took to social media to share images of this project, saying: "Our new bathroom is finally finished. I absolutely love it.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice's stepson's mother shares stunning bridal shower photo

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-partner Dara Huang, who is mother to his son Wolfie, celebrated some exciting wedding news on Monday. The architect took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of her friend dressed in a gold sparkly midi dress and white satin heels, alongside the caption: "My best friend is getting married!!! Congratulations @arunasethpriv."
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#The Daily Star#Diy#Instagram Stories#Oscar#Sophie 26#Radfords#Radford Pie
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’: Chantel Everett’s SHOCKING New Look, Nose Job?

The Family Chantel is set to return for another season next month. Chantel’s sister Winter will be sporting a new fierce look. Yet, she won’t be the only Everett who might look slightly different. It appears the main star of the show, Chantel may have had her own transformation in the form of a nose job. The before and after pictures definitely seem to show a bit of tweaking. Feel free to judge for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

UK homeowner finds spooky doll with chilling message inside wall

A UK man made a shocking discovery inside a wall of his newly acquired home — a spooky doll holding a note declaring that she had stabbed the previous owners back in 1961. “Thank you for freeing me!” reads the note schoolteacher Jonathan Lewis, 32, found with “Emily” in a plastered-up cavity under the stairs in his Walton house, the Liverpool Echo reported.
U.K.
The Independent

Influencer shares warning about wearing headphones while walking alone after she is followed by stranger

An influencer has urged her followers not to walk outside with headphones in after she experienced a scary encounter where she was followed into her apartment building by a stranger.Alyssa, a New York City-based influencer who goes by the username @lyss on TikTok and Instagram, recently shared the advice on TikTok, where she revealed that, because of the volume of her headphones and despite warnings from a passerby, she was not aware she was being followed until the man had entered her lobby.“I have to make this video because it is so, so, so important, especially when you’re walking in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mirror

Mum says sleeping tot was visited by ghost as baby monitor 'moves on its own'

A mum says she's convinced the ghost of her grandparent visited her baby after she spotted objects moving on footage captured by a baby monitor. Parents Cheryl Scott and Robert Thorrat, from Drongan in East Ayrshire, Scotland, put their son Scott down to sleep on Saturday night but say they later realised something strange had gone one, as reported by Daily Record.
KIDS
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
87K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy