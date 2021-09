Will Zalatoris began the 2020-21 season without PGA Tour status and finished it as the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. The tour made it official on Monday, but the 25-year-old was an overwhelming favorite to win the award for two reasons. First, there simply weren’t many candidates—due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korn Ferry Tour combined its 2020 and 2021 campaigns into a “super season,” meaning there were no players promoted to the PGA Tour last fall. As such, Zalatoris, runner-up Garrick Higgo and Rafael Campos were the only players considered rookies for the 2020-21 season.

