Berenberg downgrades ITM Power to 'sell' as risks materialise

2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. 0411 GMT -- To achieve flat steel production in 2021, China's monthly output would need to fall more to average 81.9 million tons over the remaining four months, says Morgans. That is the equivalent of another 32 million tons of lost iron-ore demand. Output rates appear to have weakened in August, based on Chinese steel-industry data, but they remain above the pace needed. "In our view this suggests further supply cuts will likely unfold over most of the remaining months of 2021, rather than a shorter sharper drop," Morgans says. It notes that several Chinese state-owned enterprises are already guiding to lower 2H production, while winter supply curtailments are likely also to be restrictive through 1Q of 2022 ahead of the Winter Olympics. Morgans has a hold call on BHP and Rio Tinto. ([email protected]; @dwinningWSJ)

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO