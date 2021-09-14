CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kacey Musgraves Makes MTV VMAs Debut With ‘Star-Crossed’ [Watch]

By Angela Stefano
B105
B105
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kacey Musgraves made her MTV Video Music Awards debut on Sunday night (Sept. 12), sharing the title track of her just-released new album, Star-Crossed. It was her first-ever live performance of the song. Taking the stage at Brooklyn, N.Y.'s Barclays Center, Musgraves "set the scene" with dim stage lighting and...

b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Is No. 1 on Rolling Stone Albums Chart for a Second Week, Topping Kacey Musgraves

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” topped the Rolling Stone albums chart for a second week, holding the No. 1 spot with more than 232,000 project units, according to Alpha Data. The album moved more than double the amount of the week’s biggest debut, Kacey Musgraves’ “Star-Crossed.” That album made a strong entry at No. 2, with nearly 95,000 units. Musgraves’ was the top-selling album of the week, with a little more than half its sales from vinyl. Also debuting big this wee was Baby Keem, who landed at No. 5 with “The Melodic Blue.” That album was the most-streamed debut of the week, racking...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Drake (‘Certified Lover Boy’) still number-one on Billboard 200, while Kacey Musgraves (‘Star-Crossed’) has a banner week for women in country

Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” dominated the Billboard 200 albums chart in its debut week, so it’s no surprise that he has notched a second week on top for the tracking week of September 10 through 16. But while this week’s debuts couldn’t knock him from his perch, there was plenty of love to go around. Read more at Billboard. “Certified Lover Boy” achieved 236,000 units, which is down from 613,000 last week, but more than enough to keep it on top. Streaming accounted for an overwhelming 227,000 of those, while album sales were only 6,500 and track sales amounted to 2,500....
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

On 'Star-Crossed,' Kacey Musgraves Turns Tragedy Into Brilliant Emotional Catharsis

The singer’s fifth studio album is a patchwork of anguish and the revelations that result from rebuilding yourself with the leftover pieces. In 2018, Kacey Musgraves captured a rainbow. Golden Hour — her fourth studio album after her major label studio debut, Same Trailer, Different Park — was a breezy breakthrough that had the satirical country artist who’s friends with Willie Nelson open for pop magnum Harry Styles, as well as win the Album of the Year Grammy. Musgraves had fallen in love, wrapped up in an emotion so weightless that a rush back down was inevitable. Her latest album star-crossed doesn’t have any rainbows. “I’ve been to hell and back/ Golden hour faded black/ Say that it ain’t coming back,” she proclaims in the album’s third act on “What Doesn’t Kill Me.” Honestly, she’s much better for it.
MUSIC
nocountryfornewnashville.com

Kacey Musgraves to Play Bridgestone Arena Feb. 11; Watch Her New Video for “justified” Ahead of ‘star-crossed’ LP, Film

We recently told you about Kacey Musgraves’ highly-anticipated fourth album, star-crossed, which is set to arrive this Friday, Sept. 10, along with an ambitious and stunningly-produced accompanying film of the same name, which will stream on Paramount+. A followup to critically lauded masterpiece Golden Hour, star-crossed serves as both a divorce album, chronicling the local singer’s split from ex-husband Ruston Kelly, and a broader thematic tale of heartbreak and healing, divided into three acts and inspired by classic Greek tragedies.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Ruston Kelly
gigwise.com

Album Review: Kacey Musgraves -star-crossed

Kacey Musgraves has always been a star. Her debut album Same Trailer Different Park saw her take the country music scene by storm. She’s also never been one to conform: on the same record she sang candidly and positively about same-sex relationships and smoking weed, despite the risk it posed to her image and career at the time.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Kacey Musgraves interprets heartbreak as chaotic, glamorous fever dream with star-crossed

The love story didn’t end well. And if that fact was somehow missed in the headlines, the first minute of Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed gave it away. Like the accompanying album, Musgraves’ film evokes Shakespearean tragedy to set the tone. In the opening scene, actress Diane Venora watches the end of 1968’s Romeo and Juliet on a busted TV in a dressing room, as showgirls ready themselves in a flurry of wigs and makeup brushes around her.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Performances: 2021 MTV #VMAs [Watch]

After much ado and high anticipation, the Doja Cat-hosted 2021 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from New York’s Barclays Center on September 12. As always, That Grape Juice is providing you with the performances as they occur!. Hop inside to check out showings from Lil Nas X, Chloe Bailey,...
CELEBRITIES
B105

Gabby Barrett Lays Her ‘Footprints on the Moon’ in Stunning Music Video [Watch]

Gabby Barrett's "Footprints on the Moon" music video is an inspiration and autobiographical look at her new single. Directed by Gus Black, the video brings to life the song’s encouraging message that no dream is too big or small to become a reality. It opens with a younger, wide-eyed Barrett peering out of the window as she ponders on her aspirations.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Crossed#Mtv#Art Form#Mtv Video Music Awards#Barclays Center#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

The Bush lead singer's rumored new girlfriend is reportedly six years younger than his model daughter Daisy Lowe, whom he shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe. AceShowbiz - Gavin Rossdale has apparently moved on to another Gwen. Years after he ended his marriage to Gwen Stefani, the Bush lead singer is unveiled to have been secretly dating "hot" model Gwen Singer.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy