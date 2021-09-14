Idaho lumber company says ‘no record’ of Biden claim they gave him his ‘first job offer’

An Idaho lumber company claimed there is no record to back up President Joe Biden‘s claim on Monday that it gave him his “first job offer” during the Vietnam War. While speaking at a roundtable in Boise, Idaho, where he was briefed on the efforts against the wildfires by federal and state fire officials at the National Interagency Fire Center, Biden said he and his deceased former wife had once intended to move to Idaho because it is such a beautiful state.