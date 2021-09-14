CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Terry McAuliffe lauds our ‘great governor’ Northam of Virginia after once demanding he resign

By Michael Lee
foxwilmington.com
 9 days ago

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe praised current Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam as a “great governor” despite previously calling on Northam to resign. “Happy birthday to my good friend and our great governor,” McAuliffe said of Northam on Twitter Monday. The praise for the state’s current governor comes despite McAuliffe previously...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

New polling has Youngkin leading McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

New polling in the Virginia Governor's race shows it remains tight. The University of Mary Washington survey asked more than 1000 voters who they preferred. Among likely voters, 48% favored the Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin, while 43% picked former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Of registered voters, it was 46% for McAuliffe...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces All Virginia School Divisions Open for Full In-Person Instruction

~ First Lady Northam concludes a successful 2021 Back to School Tour ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that as of this week, all of Virginia’s 132 school divisions are now open for full-time, in-person learning. The announcement comes as First Lady Pamela Northam concludes her annual Back to School Tour, during which she has visited 28 schools, 26 school divisions, and all eight superintendent regions. The Northam administration has prioritized safe in-person instruction for the Commonwealth’s 1.2 million public school students. “Students learn best when they are in their classroom, and I am proud that all of Virginia’s school divisions are now providing safe, in-person instruction” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s teachers and families have worked hard to adjust to virtual and hybrid learning during the pandemic—because of their continued work, Virginia’s children are now safely back in school.” Since inauguration, First Lady Pamela Northam has covered over 10,000 miles and visited over 200 schools to celebrate the start of the school year. During this year’s tour, the First Lady visited 28 schools in all eight superintendent divisions to highlight safe-in person instruction and the Commonwealth’s record investment in early childhood education. Due to her advocacy on behalf of Northam administration, a record 25,000 3- and 4 year olds in Virginia now have access to early childhood learning. “After four years on the road at over 200 schools and programs, we have never seen students so excited to be back in the classroom totally engaged in learning with their peers,” said First Lady Pamela Northam. “Thanks to superhero educators, Virginia’s children will emerge from this pandemic stronger and more resilient than ever before.” “I have been traveling across Virginia and welcoming students back to in-person learning since July, when Hopewell Public Schools reopened under their new year-round calendar,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “At every school I visit, I am impressed by the determination of principals, teachers, and support staff to overcome all of the challenges they face and maintain safe, in-person learning for their students.” Schools are collaborating with local health departments and working diligently to implement recommended mitigation strategies while also navigating quarantine protocols following positive cases among school members. Last week the Virginia Department of Health issued guidance on “close contacts” for K-12 settings that is expected to result in fewer and shorter disruptions to in-person learning for students and staff. “Vaccines play a critical role in keeping students and staff safe, and our schools open for in-person learning,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “Parents and caregivers can play a significant role in keeping our schools open and safe by getting vaccinated and making sure that their children who are 12 and older are vaccinated.” In alignment with the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Education’s Virginia LEARNS Workgroup, schools across the commonwealth are focused on assessing the impact of the pandemic on student learning, addressing unfinished learning, and supporting students’ physical and mental health. School divisions are receiving a total of $3.6 billion in federal support for recovery and reopening under three federal pandemic relief acts: the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Governor Northam announces new produce packing facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam said a new produce processing and packing facility will be coming to Brunswick County. Old Dominion Organic Farms - a member of Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing - will operate the facility. In partnership with Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing, LLC...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces More Than $2.5 Million in Appalachian Regional Commission Grants for Virginia Communities

~ New grants will support entrepreneurship, workforce development, and infrastructure ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Virginia will receive more than $2.5 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative. The funding will support broadband infrastructure expansion, workforce development, and job growth efforts through economic development initiatives.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam visits Lynchburg school

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam was in Lynchburg on Tuesday, as a part of her statewide back-to-school tour. She visited the Hutcherson Early Learning Center, a school dedicated to preschool children and some students with special needs. Northam said that age is crucial for brain development, particularly...
VIRGINIA STATE
stateofreform.com

Governor Northam announces veterans telehealth partnership in Southside

Governor Northam Thursday announced veterans in Southside will gain easy access to quality healthcare through a pilot telehealth service located in Martinsville. The partnership between the Virginia Department of Health and the Salem Veterans Affairs Health Care System will establish a new point of access at the Martinsville Health Department for telehealth services provided by the U.S. Veterans Health Administration. For the first time, a local Virginia health district will provide access to telehealth services provided by the U.S. Veterans Health Administration.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
commonwealthtimes.org

University poll shows Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin in “virtual tie”

As election season approaches, Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe, Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin and Independent candidate Princess Blanding vie for the Virginia majority. McAuliffe, Youngkin and Blanding will all appear as candidates on the ballot. Paul Davis is also running for governor as a write-in candidate. Election Day is Nov. 3 and in-person early voting starts on Sept. 17.
EDUCATION
WSET

Terry McAuliffe rallies voters in Fairfax on first day of early voting

FAIRFAX, Va. (WSET) — Terry McAuliffe spoke to voters in Fairfax today. His key message: Vote now. The Democratic candidate for governor was joined by a crowd of supporters, including House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. McAuliffe urged voters to exercise their right to vote. He says with 45 days left until...
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#Lauds#Commonwealth Of Virginia#Twitter Monday
PWLiving

Governor Northam Visits Beville Middle School

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam created the Task Force on Culturally Inclusive School Meals and Calendars to identify best practices for implementing cultural and religious-inclusive school meals and school calendars to accommodate the many diverse cultures in Virginia. The task force, chaired by Atif Qarni, Secretary of Education, delivered its recommendations during a luncheon at Beville Middle School.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
foxwilmington.com

McAuliffe tapped 2 prominent anti-vaxxers for Virginia boards after hefty donations, report finds

Democrat Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia who is currently running to reclaim that seat, reportedly appointed two prominent anti-vaccine advocates to coveted administration positions after they donated more than $50,000 to his campaign. According to a Washington Free Beacon report, McAuliffe named Claire Dwoskin and Al Dwoskin to...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSET

'We can always do better:' Terry McAuliffe responds to maskless picture

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe made a campaign stop in the Roanoke area Wednesday afternoon as he gears up for the Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday. He toured the COVID-19 testing and research being done at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion. He said in order to...
ROANOKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces Recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards

~ Fifteen state employees honored at the Executive Mansion ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam today announced the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards at an Executive Mansion ceremony. The Governor presented the awards to employees who consistently demonstrate exemplary service and commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia. There were 11 award categories and 15 total recipients. “I feel so fortunate to work alongside such excellent state employees,” said Governor Northam. “These recipients deserve recognition for their unwavering efforts, commitment to public service, and professional excellence. On behalf of the Commonwealth—thank you for your hard work.” “These awards not only recognize the outstanding contributions of the honorees, but also pay tribute to the collective genius of the Commonwealth’s workforce,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson. “Very little is accomplished in a vacuum, but everything is possible through respectful and intentional collaboration. Congratulations to the 2021 Governor’s Honor Award recipients.” Winners were chosen for a wide variety of accomplishments. Seyoum Behre designed the Office of New Americans and revolutionized the support offered to refugees and immigrants. Nathan O’Kaine helped combat the pandemic by designing face shields to protect thousands of workers at local hospitals. Lieutenant Thomas Mitchell demonstrated heroism when he saved a woman and three children from a burning car. Information on the exceptional work done by all of the award winners can be found here. The recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards are:Crystal Barrett, Department of General ServicesDr. Tomikia LeGrande, Virginia Commonwealth UniversityPamela Kestner, Department of Housing and Community DevelopmentDavid Todd Phillips, Department of Military AffairsSeyoum Behre, Department of Social ServicesLieutenant Thomas Mitchell, Department of CorrectionsMitchell D. Broudy, Office of the Attorney GeneralNathan O’Kane, P.E., Department of TransportationVieng Sikler, Margie Wilks, Samantha Cohen, Barbara Smith, and William Libby, Department of Veterans ServicesDouglas D. Riley, Virginia Retirement SystemAlistria Crafton, Department of Education.
POLITICS
WSLS

WATCH LIVE: Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin square off in first debate

Virginians will have a better look at their next governor on Thursday night. At 7 p.m., Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Genn Youngkin will face each other in their first debate. [Virginia governor candidates Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin prepare for their first debate]. The hour-long event is being...
GRUNDY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy