Witness the return of Hampstead Theatre’s Olivier Award-winning comedy. A poignant and funny comedy about three grieving sisters. Grief. Not the most obvious topic for a comedy, right? Well, not generally – but this much-loved hit play by Shelagh Stephenson proves that it can be done. And done brilliantly. ‘The Memory of Water’ first premiered at Hampstead Theatre back in 1996 to huge critical acclaim. And after 25 years, it’s returning to its home for a production directed by Alice Hamilton. It follows the story of three sisters and their partners, who gather at the home of their mother, who has just passed away. What follows is a funny and poignant exploration of memory, loss and family.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 17 HOURS AGO