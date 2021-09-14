CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastward Review – Go East, Young Sam

Cover picture for the articleThe 2D pixel art aesthetic is back in vogue, as it has been for the better part of the last decade when we entered an indie games renaissance of sorts. And all of a sudden, we were getting charming-looking 2D pixel art games in spades. From the popular farming sim Stardew Valley to this year’s Loop Hero, it’s truly been an embarrassment of riches, but it’s not often that we get a game that looks as rich and sumptuous as Eastward does.

Eastward Switch gameplay

We have new gameplay from Eastward, an adventure game from publisher Chucklefish and developer Pixpil. The title is landing on Switch today. Escape the tyrannical clutches of a subterranean society and join Eastward’s unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to the land above! Discover beautiful yet bizarre settlements and make new friends as you travel across the world by rail.
Eastward: How to Check Map & Objectives

Developed by Pixpil and published by Chucklefish, Eastward is a beautiful new 2D pixel art RPG that follows the story of John and Sam, a man and a young girl who live deep underground. Before long, they’re thrust into an adventure that takes them to the surface world and beyond. It’s a much bigger game than you might expect and it can be easy to get lost in this one, so here’s how to check your map and objectives in Eastward.
‘Eastward’ review: An artful ode to classic JRPGs that doesn’t know when to stop talking

RPGs are often slow starters, chipping through blocks of lore and backstories before hitting their strides. Not so with Eastward. This confident action-RPG had me at hello with its glorious pixel art, irresistible protagonists and elegant dungeoneering. By the time its characters boarded a train to depart from the opening location, Potcrock Isle, I was very much on board.
Eastward is equal parts Zelda, EarthBound, and itself

Eastward is not subtle about its influences: Chinese developer Pixpil has lovingly pulled inspiration from all sorts of media and combined it into a pixel art role-playing game that’s still, somehow, unquestionably itself. You’ll read a lot around the internet about The Legend of Zelda’s and EarthBound’s influence, and that’s all certainly there — after all, there is a character referred to as Mother, a playable in-game RPG called Earth Born, and a Zelda-esque pixel heart meter. Eastward’s world, spread across a variety of cities and biomes, also pays homage to the post-apocalyptic world of Studio Ghibli, the spirit of childhood adventure films like The Sandlot and The Goonies, and the ritualistic mystery of occult grimoires.
Eastward beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Eastward opens in the subterranean community of Potcrock Isle, where residents fear the wasteland they believe exists above them. As an older man named John and his energetic young charge, Sam, players explore a series of unique settings and work to find whether the world they know is better than the one they do not.
Eastward Switch launch trailer

Publisher Chucklefish and developer Pixpil have shared a launch trailer for Eastward, their new adventure title. For those that haven’t been keeping up with our previous coverage, check out the following overview:. Escape the tyrannical clutches of a subterranean society and join Eastward’s unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to...
Young Souls Review

A timed Stadia exclusive is one of the rarest things in video games. If we’re being honest, most of the exclusives for Google’s experiment in cloud gaming have been fairly easy to wait for. With Young Souls though, Stadia has a game worth peaking admiringly over the fence for. It’s even good enough to be worth signing up for Stadia in order to play it. I know. I’m as shocked as you are.
Why I Am Hopelessly in Love With ‘Eastward’

Eastward is that rare type of game that shot way past my initial expectations and has already lodged itself firmly in my heart. This kind of thing doesn’t happen often, but I know everyone who plays video games has experienced it at least once. Where you play something that may not be perfect (because what is?) and won’t appeal to everyone, but it seems like it was made for you. Like the people who made it somehow tapped into your brain and knew exactly what you wanted before you did.
Eastward Challenges You to Survive the Apocalypse

After years of development, Eastward is finally out on PC and Nintendo Switch. The game was in development by Pixpil, which started working on the game in 2015. The game is set in the world of Eastward where society is on the brink of collapse and the population is at an all-time low. Making matters worse is a toxic presence that has spread across the land, destroying everything in its path.
ALBUM REVIEW: Thrice – Horizons-East

Two decades after their debut, the ever-evolving rock quartet Thrice have finely crafted a dynamic set of songs that are not only sonically pleasing, but lyrically awakening. Their eleventh (Self-Released) studio album, Horizons/East, is an eclectic collection of songs that practices extensive experimentation while maintaining the rawness of previous releases.
Final Fantasy XIV Getting $980 Y’shtola Dollfie Dream Doll

Today (alongside a ton of details about the expansion Endwalker) Square Enix revealed a collaboration with Japanese manufacturer Volks to launch a rather special collectible portraying Y’shtola, one of the most beloved Final Fantasy XIV characters. Volks is going to release a Dollfie Dream doll reproducing the likeness of the...
NBA 2K22: How to Buy & Change Animations

Even more than ever before, NBA 2K22 is all about customization. In MyCareer, the game’s main mode, you can change your baller’s stats, gear, and animations. The animations alter emotes in matches and even how they act as they wander around the Neighborhood and City. So that you can switch up your player’s moves, here’s everything you need to know about how to buy and change animations in NBA 2K22.
Sea of Thieves Celebrates Talk Like a Pirate Day With Educational Trailer

Today is International Talk Like a Pirate Day, and Rare is celebrating with a basically inevitable trailer. The video educates us on appropriate lingo to use during this auspicious celebration, and if you want to finally learn the difference between “port” and “starboard,” you have come to the right place.
Phasmophobia’s Anniversary Update Comes With a Journal Overhaul & Offline Single-Player

Developed by Kinetic Games, Phasmophobia made waves when it released via Steam early access last year. It quickly became one of the most popular horror games on Twitch, tasking players with exploring various spooky locations while using different pieces of equipment to look for clues to determine what kind of ghost they were dealing with. It’s been a year since the game’s release, and the developer has just pushed out the Anniversary Update to celebrate this milestone, and add some nice changes and improvements as well.
TOEM Review: An Easy-Going Photo Adventure

TOEM is probably the most relaxing and stress-free game I’ve ever played, with no time restraints or anything rushing you to get your butt moving. It is simply a game where you are encouraged to stop and smell the flowers, and even better if you take a picture of them to commemorate your experience. Focusing on enjoying the moments and not rushing through life, TOEM is a reminder that a great gaming experience can be as simple as a black-and-white cartoon adventure too.
Forza Horizon 5 Gets New Video With 30 Minutes of Relaxing Soundscapes

Today Microsoft and Playground Games released a new video of the upcoming open-world racing game Forza Horizon 5, and it’s a rather special one. While playing the game, you’ll likely mostly hear the roar of engines, but Playground games still gave its rendition of Mexico plenty of natural sounds to set the atmosphere.
