Eastward Review – Go East, Young Sam

Eastward is that rare type of game that shot way past my initial expectations and has already lodged itself firmly in my heart. This kind of thing doesn’t happen often, but I know everyone who plays video games has experienced it at least once. Where you play something that may not be perfect (because what is?) and won’t appeal to everyone, but it seems like it was made for you. Like the people who made it somehow tapped into your brain and knew exactly what you wanted before you did.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO