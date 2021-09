The final season of Dragon Ball Super's first foray into the world of anime ended with the Z Fighters from Universe 7 battling against several insane enemies in a fight for their lives, but perhaps none of these new warriors struck a chord more with fans than the Saiyan brawlers from Universe Six in Kale and Caulifla. With the two warriors managing to use the potarra earrings during the Tournament of Power to create the being Kefla, one fan artist has given the fusion of these two characters a big power-up following her initial appearance.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO