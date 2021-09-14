3 Great Netflix Shows Inspired by Games

The greatest thing about the children’s series Octonauts is that unlike so many other shows for toddlers and preschoolers, all the regular characters are emotionally stable. In a vast sea of shows like Daniel Tiger or CocoMelon or the dreaded Crybabies, the aim of Octonauts is not to teach social-emotional lessons. These adventurous talking animals face conflicts, sure, but they’re not losing their minds having tantrums about broken toys or smashed birthday cake. There’s nothing wrong with social-emotional shows for kids, of course, but the Octoanuts are unique in that the lessons they teach are less about feelings and more about science. This has always been true, but with a new spin-off show — Octonauts: Above and Beyond — the science education has gotten broader and better. By bringing the titular crew out of the ocean, suddenly the show is teaching kids about science concepts and animals that they may encounter in everyday life.

