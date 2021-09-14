CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray explodes for a huge game against the Titans

By Justin Rudolph about 6 hours
Kyler Murray had a huge opening day performance for the Arizona Cardinals against the Tennessee Titans. Murray filled up the stat sheet throwing for 289 yards on 21 completions and tacked on four touchdown passes. He added in 20 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown.

Murray’s first half scores

His first touchdown pass was to his favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins mid-way through the first quarter. On a third and goal from the five-yard line, Murray was flushed out to his right. As he scrambled out he was able to hit Hopkins in the back of the in-zone who was able to get two feet down while securing the pass. That score put the Cardinals up by 10.

On scoring drive number two, he found Hopkins again, a little over four minutes into the second quarter. This touchdown, the all-pro receiver did most of the work. On a second and five from the 17, Murray hit Hopkins in the slot on a slant route. But because the Titans played back on their coverage he was able to spin away from the defender and beat everyone to the end-zone for six. The Cardinals led swelled to 17 as they were up 17-0 on the titans.

His third score was his one rushing touchdown. On a second and goal from the two, Murray faked the handoff and boot-leged right. With his speed, he was able to get into the end-zone untouched.

Murray’s second half scores

His third touchdown pass was possibly his second-best pass of the game. On third and three from the Titans 26, Murray was pressured hard from the left side. Because of the pressure, he could not step into the throw but was able to launch a back-foot throw to Christian Kirk on a corner route for the score.

His last touchdown pass was the final nail in the coffin for the Titans. On a third and four from the Titans 11, Murray connected with Kirk one last time on an out route for the score.

Play of the game

As stated earlier, the back foot throw to Kirk was the second best play of the game by Murray. On a third and ten with 6:38 left in the game, Murray did this.

With a game like this, Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have put the rest of the football world on notice.

