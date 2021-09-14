CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brothers in Arms is making a return, confirms Gearbox CEO

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed that a new Brothers in Arms game is currently in development, while speaking on an episode of Game Maker's Notebook Podcast. The last time we saw a title from the series was in 2008 when Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway launched, but it looks like the series might make an appearance again in the future. While speaking with Insomniac CEO Ted Price on an episode of Game Maker's Notebook Podcast back in April, Pitchford discusses some of the issues related to Aliens: Colonial Marines due to Fox and Sega announcing the game too early, noting that “The second you hear Gearbox and Aliens and Unreal Engine, everybody already decided the game in their head.” This was something he says was rectified when announcing Borderlands 3, saying, “I didn’t even announce Borderlands 3 until it was in beta.”

www.trueachievements.com

Neowin

New Brothers in Arms game in development at Gearbox Software

Brothers in Arms is a popular shooter franchise that has seen a number of iterations over the years. Lately, they've been Android and iOS releases, but it seems like a proper entry in the series is in development at Gearbox Software. Gearbox was acquired by the Embracer Group in April 2021, and since then there's been a major push to release more games because Gearbox owns a lot of popular titles.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

New Brothers in Arms game is in development but Randy Pitchford won't announce it just yet

Brothers in Arms is one of my favourite shooter franchises but sadly, it got buried by Call of Duty and Battlefield games, despite it's unique gameplay and strong, emotional story. The last game in the series - Hell's Highway was quite a gem but as already mentioned, it was released at a bad time - people were fed up with WW2 shooters and Call of Duty is well, Call of Duty.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

A new Brothers in Arms game is in the works, claims Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford

It sounds like a new entry in WW2 shooter series Brothers in Arms may be in the works at Gearbox. The information comes from comments made by the studio’s CEO Randy Pitchford in the AIAS Game Maker’s Podcast. As per PC Gamer, the remarks were actually made in April but only recently uploaded to the podcast’s YouTube channel. In it, Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price chats to Pitchford about the much-maligned Aliens: Colonial Marines.
VIDEO GAMES
#Ceo#Brothers In Arms#Game Maker#Notebook Podcast#Colonial Marines
GamesRadar+

Borderlands developer is working on a new Brothers in Arms game

A new Brothers in Arms game is currently in development with Borderlands studio Gearbox Entertainment says the company’s CEO. In an interview on the Game Maker's Notebook podcast, which has only now been released to YouTube, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed that his studio is currently working on a new Brothers in Arms game.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Driver is making a return as a live-action TV show

Ubisoft has announced that a live-action adaption of the popular Driver series is in the works and will launch exclusively on Binge.com. Focusing on the story of John Tanner — the ex-professional racer who jumped back behind the wheel as an undercover agent — and his mission to take down a crime syndicate, the live-action Driver TV show will launch on Binge.com exclusively sometime in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo: MCC seasonal updates to stop after Halo Infinite launch

343 Industries will be dropping seasonal updates for Halo: The Master Chief Collection's multiplayer after Halo Infinite launches on December 8th and will instead adopt a new approach for how it updates the game. In a blog post on Halo Waypoint, the developer explains that it's "not ideal" for the...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Castlevania Advance Collection rated for Xbox One

The unannounced Castlevania Advance Collection has seemingly leaked once again, this time thanks to the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. As Gematsu reports, Castelvania Advance Collection was recently rated by Taiwan's rating board for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The collection first came to light after it popped up on Australia's ratings board, with Konami as the publisher and M2 as the developer. The collection was also rated in South Korea shortly after.
VIDEO GAMES
