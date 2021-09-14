Brothers in Arms is making a return, confirms Gearbox CEO

Ziggurat Interactive has announced that the two original BloodRayne games are getting the remaster treatment, with ReVamped editions heading to Xbox One this fall. It seems likely that these new editions will be based on 2020's Terminal Cut PC releases of the two games, which originally launched for the OG Xbox in 2002 and 2004 respectively. They're hack-and-slash action games, with the first set in the 1930s and pitting Rayne against both creatures of the night and Nazis, while the second time-hops to more of a modern day setting as Rayne has a run-in with her extended family. These games seem to be pretty fondly remembered, which is a bit odd considering the critical reception they got back in the day — both were met with mediocre reviews at the time, whereas both Terminal Cut editions boast Very Positive user reviews on Steam.

