Daemon X Machina Producer Teases a Potential Second Game

September 13th marked the second anniversary of Daemon X Machina's release on Nintendo Switch, and developer Marvelous First Studio celebrated the occasion with an anniversary stream. During the event, producer Kenichiro Tsukuda revealed that the team is currently working on a sequel! According to Tsukuda (translated by Twitter user @bk2128) "the team is motivated, but it's going to take some time until it is actually out." Unfortunately, that doesn't give fans of the game much to go on, and specific platforms are also unknown. Hopefully, more details will be revealed about the game in the near future!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO