Video Games

Daemon X Machina Producer Teases a Potential Second Game

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Marvelous Entertainment hosted a livestream to celebrate the second anniversary of Daemon X Machina, and looks like there is hope for a sequel. Producer Kenichiro Tsukuda, whom you may know for the Armored Core series, mentioned that this should not be considered as an official announcement, but he’s working on a new game for the franchise. He is motivated, but wants to test various things and would like new developers to join the team, so it will take some time.

