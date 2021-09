(EFFINGHAM) The investigation is also continuing into a single vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 7:34 Saturday morning on a Clark County Road, near Illinois Route 49, about four miles south of Casey. The State Police report an unidentified 16 year old boy from Westfield was westbound on the county road when he swerved to miss a deer and ran off the road, hit an embankment and a tree before overturning. The driver and a passenger, an unidentified 16 year old girl from Casey, were both taken to an area hospital with injuries. Emergency personnel from Clark County assisted the State Police at the accident scene.

