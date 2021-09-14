CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galesburg, IL

Serious charges for Galesburg woman in possession of a stolen truck.

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 7 days ago

Galesburg Police, on the morning of Sunday, September 12th, responded to the 1100 block of North Henderson Street in regards to the overnight theft of a white Ford F250 pickup truck. The vehicle’s owner said he mistakenly left the keys in it overnight. About two and half hours later, the vehicle was located in the Family Dollar parking lot on East Main Street. As police approached, 33-year old Jessica England, whom officers are familiar with, exited the business attempting to elude police. England initially told police she was planning on purchasing the vehicle from someone that came and picked her up, but later recanted the information and claimed she couldn’t remember. England was placed under arrest after her license came back as suspended. Police also found numerous checks written out to other people with England’s name written over them in different colored ink and 18 Alprazolam pills. Later, officers also discovered England had shoplifted fake nails and clothing items from Family Dollar and had discarded the packaging while in the back of a patrol car. It was later determined at St. Mary’s Hospital that England may have used an opioid and the effects didn’t set in until after she was in police custody. The truck’s registered owner arrived on the scene to claim the vehicle. He told police several tools were missing from the truck. England was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Retail Theft.

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Felony charges for Galesburg man after fighting with police; another Galesburg man arrested twice over the weekend

On Friday, September 17th around 4:20 in the afternoon, GPD responded to a physical domestic call in the 400 block of Whitesboro Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an irate and heavily intoxicated 28-year old Nino Pagan. When officers attempted to question Pagan, he began walking away refusing to be on camera – referring to GPD’s body cameras. When officers informed him he was not free to go, Pagan became increasingly combative and angry. A struggle ensued and officers were forced to use a taser to get him into handcuffs. The female caller told officers she called police when an unwelcome Pagan showed up intoxicated. Pagan was transported to Cottage Hospital where he became even more combative – attempting to spit on hospital staff numerous times, yelling obscenities, and attempting to free himself from restraints. He was eventually discharged and transported to the Knox County Jail. Pagan was charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, two felony counts of Resisting a Peace Officers and Interfering with a report of Domestic Violence.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
WGIL - Galesburg's news

DUI: man asleep behind the wheel; DUI: man driving the wrong way on Ferris

Friday, September 10th, just before 3:00 in the morning, Galesburg Police were dispatched to Beck’s gas station on East Main Street after employees reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle. The male subject was seen vomiting outside earlier that night. Officers arrived and with the vehicle’s window’s being down, were able to eventually wake-up the individual. The driver was identified as 31-year old Bryson Clark of Galesburg. Officers asked if Clark knew where he was and his reply was, “Davenport, Iowa.” Beck’s employees told GPD Clark had stopped into the convenience store earlier in the night to purchase liquor. After a failed field sobriety test, Clark was placed under arrest. A preliminary breath sample showed Clark had a BAC of .138. He was ultimately charged with DUI A2 and DUI A1 for a BAC over .08.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg K9 officer receives body armor donation

One of Galesburg Police’s K9 officers has received a donation of body armor from a charitable organization.K9 Dax will now be protected from bullet and stab wounds with a protective vest made available through Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Specifically Dax’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Jessica Sutton of American Legion Riders Post #497. The vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43. Beck was Jessica Sutton’s son who died in 2015. But since Dylan’s passing Sutton has hosted the Dylan Beck Ride in his honor, raising funds for the vests due to his love for animals. Dax’s vest is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Galesburg and other local departments have benefitted donations for their K9 officers in the past. Just in June, Dax was donated a “Buddy Bag” which is filled with medical equipment he would need to receive routine or emergency medical treatment in the field, and a pet oxygen mask.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Police investigating after home on East Knox Street sustains gunfire damage.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, September 11th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Pearl Street after receiving numerous calls of shots being fired. Officers arrived and observed a residence in the 600 block of East Knox Street to have shattered glass near the front entrance and a south-side glass door shattered with what appeared to be bullet holes, according to police reports. Police met with the residents who said they were awoken by gunfire. One resident, a 70-year old male who was sleeping in a living room sustained a cut on his hand – initially thought to be a graze wound – but was later determined it was from glass hitting him. Officers observed numerous bullet holes on the south side of the residence that had completely passed through the house – exiting on the north side. Witnesses told police they observed a dark Lincoln sedan and three male subjects near the house at the time of the shooting. A short time later, officers located the three males – identifying one of them. Later, the three males were seen running through back yards and departed the area in a Lincoln at a high rate of speed. A total of 12 .223 shell casings were found near the intersection of South Pearl and East First Street. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Father arrested, DCFS notified after four young children found unaccompanied in the street.

Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 5th, responded to the 400 block of Irwin Street for a report of four unaccompanied young children playing in the roadway. The incident happened around 8:00 in the morning. The children ranged from 2 years old to 6 years old – and all four were wearing only diapers or underwear and no shoes. A neighbor had called the department and was watching over the children when police arrived. Officers escorted the children back to their home where the back door was wide open. GPD made contact with the children’s father 27-year old Jacob Paul Hannam. Hannam told police he was feeling ill and in the bathroom – so the children were out of his sight for only a few minutes. He also told police the back door had alarm sensors on it. GPD informed Hannam that his story was highly unlikely since neighbors were supervising the children for several minutes, and the back door was wide open. GPD is also familiar with the residence with this being a reoccurring issue. The children’s grandmother took custody of them and officers contacted DCFS who would be en-route that day to do an investigation. Hannam was placed under arrest – charged with Endangering the Life of a Child and taken to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing serious charges after string of criminal damage incidents

Thursday, September 2nd, around 4:40 in the afternoon, Galesburg Police responded to Discount Liquor on Henderson Street after a male subject aggressively pushed open the glass door causing it to strike the corner of a bin inside which caused the door to break. The male subject then got into an argument with an employee and pushed over several shelves inside the store in a fit of rage before leaving. Later Thursday, GPD received reports of a sedan that had ran off the road, and the male driver was throwing items at passing cars. The driver was identified as 29-year old Kelly Hawkinson of Galesburg. Hawkinson initially remained silent, but then admitted to the incident at Discount Liquor. He was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct. But the story doesn’t end there. Less than 45 minutes after the incident at Discount Liquor, City and County Officials were investigating an incident in the 1800 block of Cornelia Road where neighbors observed a male subject heavily vandalize a home. The subject was Kelly Hawkinson and his parents own the home. Hawkinson damaged the garage door, main entry door, cabinets throughout the home, a television, and numerous light fixtures and pieces of furniture. Hawkinson also flooded the kitchen. He’s facing additional Class 4 Felony charges for Criminal Damage to Property between $10,000 and $100,000.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman facing four counts of endangering the life of a child.

Galesburg Police on Friday, August 27th were flagged down by an Animal Control employee in the 1500 block of East Main Street around 6:00 pm. The employee said he was dispatched to the address for dogs that had been neglected and left out in the heat. He said children are the only ones that come to the door. A strong fecal odor was emitting from the house, and officers observed large amounts of dog feces on the front porch and in the backyard. Officers made contact with the children ages 10, 9, 3, and 2. The ten-year-old told officers they had been alone since they got home from school two hours prior, and it was normal for them to be left alone. He told police his mom was “at the gym” but didn’t know which one. He also said his mother’s phone is dead. Officers noted the 2-year-old was very thirsty and visibly dirty with bug bites all over her. Dispatch made contact with the children’s mother: 28-year old Brooke Alyson Elliott-Johnson who still took nearly an hour to respond to the home. Johnson said she thought the babysitter was with the kids, despite them saying being left alone was a common occurrence. The dogs were released to animal control. Witnesses told police as soon as officers departed, Johnson did as well. She was issued a notice to appear citation on four counts of Endangering the Life of a Child and DCFS was contacted to do an investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Galesburg Police#Alprazolam#Retail Theft
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Prized bulldog returned to its owner after being seen for sale online.

Friday, August 27th, around 6:30 pm, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Liberty Street in response to a dispute. A Galesburg man told police his dog had been missing for two days. The dog owner said he was notified by a friend that someone in Peoria had attempted to sell him the dog online, and the owner reported it to Peoria PD. The dog is a purebred American Bulldog that competes in dog shows. The next day, the owner was notified by a pair of Galesburg men that 30-year old William McClendon of Galesburg tried to sell them the dog for $20,000. The men knew who the rightful owner of the dog was so they rejected the offer and called the owner. McClendon and the dog owner are neighbors. McClendon told police he saw the dog wandering around the neighborhood and took it in, but made no attempt to notify the owner or return the dog. He also admitted that he took the dog to Peoria. The dog was returned to his owner Friday while GPD was present. McClendon was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail charged with Theft between $500 and $10,000.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD arrest pair for drugs after traffic stop.

On Wednesday, August 25th, while on routine patrol, Galesburg Police were alerted to a loud and defective muffler in the area of East Second Street and South Chambers Street. Police initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled into the Hi-Lo Grocery parking lot. The driver was identified as 37-year old Justin Stokes of Galesburg. The passenger refused to identify himself, but officers were familiar with 60-year old Kevin Smith of Smithfield from previous encounters. Officers conducted a free air sniff test with a K9 officer – which alerted them to illegal narcotics in the vehicle. A baggie of what later field-tested positive for methamphetamine was located in the center console of the vehicle. Stokes told officers the meth was Smith’s. Smith told officers the meth belonged to Stokes. An empty hypodermic needle found in the vehicle was also found. Both Smith and Stokes were arrested, charged with Possession of Meth less than 5 grams, and taken to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Monmouth man beaten and robbed at O.N. Custer Park early Monday.

Galesburg Police early Monday, August 23rd, responded to O.N. Custer Park on Losey Street after a Monmouth man reported being beaten, stabbed, and robbed at gunpoint. GPD made contact with the man who was covered in blood wandering around the park looking for his car keys. The man told officers his girlfriend wanted to meet up at the park; and while waiting there for her, an SUV pulled up behind him and four men pulled him from his vehicle at knifepoint. The men beat the victim with a baseball bat and struck him in the head with a handgun. The 20-year old victim told police he didn’t know if the gun was real or not. The assailants took the victim’s wallet and $1,400 from him. The victim told police he recognized two of the individuals – both are male juveniles. Police made contact with the parents of one of the individuals and told them the victim did not wish to pursue charges, he just wanted his property back.
MONMOUTH, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

15-year-old killed in pedestrian vs. train accident Wednesday

A 15-year-old female was killed Wednesday evening after being struck by a train near Whitesboro Street. According to a release from the Galesburg Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a pedestrian vs. train fatality at a railroad crossing in the 400-block of North Whitesboro at around 6:37. The victim, later identified as Katie J. Ackerman, was found deceased in a nearby drainage ditch.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy