These Texas Homes Designed by Lake Flato Blend Dreamily Into Their Surroundings

By Paula Mejía
Texas Monthly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ted Flato recounts to me how he and David Lake launched their San Antonio architecture firm after the death of their mentor, the famed Texas modernist O’Neil Ford, Flato’s Zoom connection abruptly cuts out. Was Ford, who passed away in 1982, haunting our interview? Perhaps, but what’s certain is that the spirit of the late trailblazer, who believed that a building should exist in harmony with its environment, has informed Lake Flato since its inception in 1984. Ford “was a great counterpoint in those days to what was going on in the architecture schools, [where] it was all about shape and history and cleverness and Sheetrock,” Flato says, laughing, as we resume our video call.

