AEW has announced CM Punk and Bryan Danielson for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT, which will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. It was announced that Punk will be on Dynamite commentary this Wednesday. Punk made his long-awaited ring return at AEW All Out earlier this month, defeating Darby Allin. He then entered into a feud with Team Taz on last week’s post-All Out edition of Dynamite. That feud will likely continue this week, perhaps with Taz doing commentary but that has not been announced as of this writing.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO