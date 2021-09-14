CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings Breakdown For AEW Rampage

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night’s AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 670,000 viewers. They drew a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. ShowBuzz Daily reported the news. Last week, the show drew 696,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics has a full breakdown of the...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

