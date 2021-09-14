Deadline for thousands of Washington workers to get vaccinated is soon, what about medical and religious exemptions?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Under a new directive from Governor Jay Inslee, thousands of workers in Washington will need to be fully vaccinated in just over a month on Oct. 18. However, there are medical and religious exemptions allowed. What goes into getting an exemption and how are they enforced? It’s a tough topic right now as many are urged to get the shot or they’ll be fired. But, what’s even harder is making sure people who aren’t getting the vaccine have a good reason to be exempt.