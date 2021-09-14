CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Deadline for thousands of Washington workers to get vaccinated is soon, what about medical and religious exemptions?

FOX 28 Spokane
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – Under a new directive from Governor Jay Inslee, thousands of workers in Washington will need to be fully vaccinated in just over a month on Oct. 18. However, there are medical and religious exemptions allowed. What goes into getting an exemption and how are they enforced? It’s a tough topic right now as many are urged to get the shot or they’ll be fired. But, what’s even harder is making sure people who aren’t getting the vaccine have a good reason to be exempt.

www.fox28spokane.com

Lockedandloaded
7d ago

since when was an employer allowed to ask let alone interrogate an employee about religious beliefs? I know you sheep will answer " we are in a pandemic", but when you give up rights, you never get them back. This is the exact same thing the government did 20 years ago with the "patriot act" and out of fear our country gave up our rights to privacy and will never get it back. If you need your government to have complete control over you move to North Korea.

NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
