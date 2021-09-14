CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas based company claims it plans to bring the woolly mammoth out of extinction

By Daniel Eskridge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile plenty of people consider ‘Jurassic Park’ one of their all-time favorite movies, not too many of those fans would want to experience a real-life dinosaur park. Still, one company has decided to make it their goal to bring a part of prehistoric life to modern times. The Texas based company recently claimed they plan to bring the woolly mammoth out of extinction, and say they will do it within six years.

