CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UNI's historic Nielsen Fieldhouse is set to be rededicated. The historic building and a center dedicated to preventing violence will be rededicated at the University of Northern Iowa on Friday. The event will take place at the Nielsen Fieldhouse at 2 p.m. on September 17. Both U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and the Panther Marching Band will be in attendance.