Watch: Wyoming Ingenuity Leads To “Fountain Truck” In Laramie

By Mat Murdock
 8 days ago
Ok, this is cool. I know a lot of restoration projects can tend to look weird and seem like a waste. BUT, this fountain truck looks really cool. Someone converted an old pickup to be a yard decoration of sorts as a fountain. I'm honestly impressed. If you listen to the audio, they don't alter the rest of the truck, so, ideally, it could be drivable at some point, or maybe already is. Though, the front seats could use some restoration before someone sits on a spring.

