Watch: Wyoming Ingenuity Leads To “Fountain Truck” In Laramie

Watching nature videos is one of our favorite past times and Grizzlies in Yellowstone offer some fun and exciting videos. You know when your favorite meal is being made and you can smell it from afar and came running? Bears are the same way! The area inside a bears nose is 100 times what a humans is and many experts say the bear has one of the best sense of smell of all animals. When there is the opportunity of a Bison Buffet, sources say a bears snout can pick up that scent from up to 20 miles away! That's a distance from Hat 6 in Casper to Glenrock! So keep that in mind when you're out for a leisurely stroll in bear country!

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO