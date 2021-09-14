Biden’s vaccine mandate is the wrong approach

By this point, it seems like COVID-19 should have faded into the annals of history. When vaccines began rolling out late last year, it felt like the end of the pandemic was at hand. But here we are, some 600 days since the first case was detected in the United States, and the novel coronavirus continues to spread and sicken people across the country. Here in Wyoming, we’re seeing more hospital beds filling up with COVID-19 patients and case numbers approaching the worst levels of 2020 — and we’re not even into cold and flu season, when germs tend to circulate.