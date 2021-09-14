The horror revealed itself in fits and starts on the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range that awful September day. Colleague and friend Chuck Hassler and I were dispatched by the Powell Tribune to cover a Bureau of Land Management “gather” on the day destined to change America forever. He was there to observe, conduct interviews with officials, wild horse capture advocates and angry protesters alike. My task was to capture this amazing day with my cameras. And amazing it was — doubly so for a flatlander from Nebraska who never dreamed he would be privileged to see such a spectacle, never mind photograph it from close-up, huddled behind a burlap screen on an overlooking ridge.