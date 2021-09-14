CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Jurgen Klopp almost turned off TV before ‘Miracle of Istanbul’

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsUCT_0bvhRQKx00
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he nearly missed the club’s 2005 ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ as he almost switched off at half-time (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he almost switched off at half-time of the club’s famous Champions League final comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

The German is grateful he chose to stick with the game with the Reds 3-0 down after 45 minutes as he was able to witness “one of the biggest football sensations ever”.

While Wednesday’s visit of the Italian club – their first to Anfield – is not of the same stature it kicks off a Champions League group which also contains Atletico Madrid, who knocked out Liverpool two seasons ago, and Porto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Nj0g_0bvhRQKx00
Klopp admits he did not give Liverpool a chance at 3-0 down to AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final (Phil Noble/PA) (PA Archive)

It is only the third meeting of the two sides, the only previous times being finals two years apart, so it does feel like a special occasion, particularly with fans back inside the ground, and stirs up memories of that fateful encounter 16 years ago.

“At that time I was neither an AC Milan or Liverpool supporter watching the Champions League final and after 3-0, with all the things said before about Milan being the favourites, it looked like the game was decided,” said Klopp.

“I was thinking about not watching the second half because everyone in the world apart from the few people in the Liverpool dressing room thought this game might be decided.

“And then it became one of the biggest football sensations ever and I was really happy that I didn’t switch the telly off and I watched the whole game.”

The quality of opposition Liverpool face over the next three months has added some much-needed lustre to the Champions League group stages, which are often something of a procession.

Numerous uncompetitive or uninteresting matches convinced UEFA there needed to be significant change to the format but Klopp disagrees.

It became one of the biggest football sensations ever and I was really happy that I didn't switch the telly off and I watched the whole game

“This is the strongest group we’ve had since I’ve been at Liverpool. In 2013 when I was at Dortmund, I had the Champions League group of Man City, Real Madrid and Ajax – all champions and us, a proper group,” he added.

“It keeps out two really good teams from the knockout stages and will deliver one really strong team to the Europa League.

“I never understand when people talk about changes in the Champions League, it is just not my thing. I like it how it is.

“This group shows there are no games where people think ‘Do we really want to watch that?’.

“The group will be exciting from the first to the last second. I can’t see any kind of early decisions made in this group and that keeps us on our toes.

“It is exactly what we wanted and now we are here and we play Milan here, we play then Atletico and then Porto.

“Unbelievable stadiums and crowds with passionate fan bases, exactly how you want football. That’s what we want and now we have to deal with it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zw3Wd_0bvhRQKx00
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has undergone an operation on his dislocated ankle (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool will be missing forward Roberto Firmino, with a hamstring injury, and midfielder Harvey Elliott, who has undergone surgery on the ankle dislocation he sustained in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Leeds.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Ref Blasts Jurgen Klopp

Aside from his tactical genius, and the consistent results he produces on the pitch, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has so endeared himself to supporters thanks, in large part, to his larger-than-life personality. Whether its due to his compulsory bear hugs, Cheshire Cat-sized grin, or the time he ran halfway across...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool 'are plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Jude Bellingham in a club record £80m deal'... with teen sensation 'Jurgen Klopp's No 1 target' as they look to fend off Man United

Liverpool are plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund and England sensation Jude Bellingham in a club record £80million deal, according to reports. Bellingham, aged just 18, has dazzled in the Bundesliga with Dortmund after leaving Birmingham, but may be set for a move back to England next summer. The Daily...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Jurgen Klopp questions Gareth Southgate’s managerial decisions

“I just don’t understand that”. Jurgen Klopp has questioned Gareth Southgate’s managerial decisions, specifically playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. The Liverpool right back played in midfield against Andorra last week, and admitted that he found it difficult to get on the ball throughout the game. England won the game against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp puts Liverpool fans' minds at rest by confirming Virgil van Dijk is '100 per cent' fit after limping off with ankle injury in Holland's win over Turkey

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the news all Liverpool fans wanted to hear by confirming that Virgil van Dijk is fully fit after his spell on international duty. Hearts were in mouths on Merseyside as van Dijk appeared to suffer an ankle injury and limping off in Holland's 6-1 thrashing of Turkey on Tuesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

World Cup: Jurgen Klopp critical of plans but Pep Guardiola in favour

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised plans to host the World Cup every two years as being "all about money" - but Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is in favour of the idea. Fifa is holding a feasibility study into staging men's and women's events biennially rather than every four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

'No chance' - Jurgen Klopp slams FIFA's plan for biennial World Cup

Jurgen Klopp has blasted plans to hold the World Cup on a biennial basis, with the Liverpool manager stating that player welfare seems secondary to the game's powerbrokers as fixture congestion continues to pile up. The German's comments come amid increasing speculation that FIFA could move to hold their lucrative...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Istanbul#Miracle Of Istanbul#Ac Milan#German#Italian#Anfield#The Champions League#Real Madrid#The Europa League
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp: Emma Raducanu is the 'talent of the century' after US Open win

Jurgen Klopp has described Emma Raducanu as the "talent of the century" and says he will watch more women's tennis after the 18-year-old's US Open win. The Liverpool manager halted his preparations for his side's 3-0 win over Leeds on Sunday to join the millions watching on Saturday night as Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977 by beating Leylah Fernandez.
TENNIS
The Independent

Liverpool preparing for high-intensity challenge posed by Leeds, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has focused on preparing his side for the high-intensity challenge posed by Leeds as he gets ready for his first experience of a fan-filled Elland Road.Both matches last season against Marcelo Bielsa’s side were tough encounters; the Reds prevailing in a thrilling 4-3 opening-day home victory against the Premier League newcomers before being held to a 1-1 draw in the run-in which looked to have dented their top-four hopes.Klopp has been working on a plan to combat Leeds’ pressure game but with so little time to do so with the full squad because of the international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NBC Sports

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool reaction to Elliott injury, win vs Leeds

Jurgen Klopp and players from Liverpool gave their reaction to the horrible scenes they saw play out live in front of them, as Harvey Elliott went down with a serious injury in their win at Leeds. Speaking after the game, Klopp and his players were clearly very emotional as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp feels cutting out Kalvin Phillips was key to beating Leeds

Jurgen Klopp revealed shutting down Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips was central to his game-plan in Liverpool’s comprehensive 3-0 win at Elland Road.Klopp’s Premier League title challengers overcame a white-hot atmosphere to keep pace at the top as Mohamed Salah’s 100th Premier League goal and further efforts from Fabinho and Sadio Mane swept Leeds aside.Marcelo Bielsa admitted afterwards that he had been outwitted by Klopp, whose key players were on a different level and beat Leeds at their own high-pressing game.Jürgen Klopp was impressed by the way his side executed their game plan to achieve a convincing 3-0 win at Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Jurgen Klopp chokes up while discussing Harvey Elliott injury

Jurgen Klopp discusses Harvey Elliott injury. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp became emotional while discussing an injury to his young midfielder Harvey Elliott which occurred during the club’s 3-0 win at Leeds United on Sunday. Elliott suffered a serious-looking ankle injury around the hour mark after a challenge by Pascal Struijk...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Harvey Elliott undergoes ankle surgery

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is awaiting an update after youngster Harvey Elliott underwent surgery on his dislocated ankle. The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher with the serious injury after a challenge by Pascal Struijk during Sunday’s 3-0 win at Leeds, and had an operation on Tuesday. “The night...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The 5 best European nights at Anfield, under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool return to European action in front of fans at Anfield for the first time in 553 days when they host AC Milan on Wednesday night. It is a fixture that conjures memories of the incredible ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ in the 2005 Champions League final, and the defeat for Rafa Benitez’s side in Athens two years later. Incredibly, for two sides who have won Europe’s elite competition 13 times between them, those two finals are the only time they have met in a competitive fixture before this.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy