Mohamed Salah was first on the scene and he was sending distress signals, waving manically. Liverpool’s medical staff were on the pitch before Craig Pawson had blown his whistle to halt the game. Jurgen Klopp had crossed the white line, too, but in the circumstances, a little encroachment was understandable.Salah had turned away, pulling his shirt over his face. Trent Alexander-Arnold put his hands to his head. Footballers tend to react straight away when there is a serious injury to one of their own and they looked at Harvey Elliott and knew. “I could see his foot was not in...

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO