Camila Cabello Stepped Out in a Bustier and Dior Short Shorts With Shawn Mendes for a Met Gala After-Party
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made a bold Met Gala debut last night, with Mendes wearing an open leather jacket and Cabello posing alongside him in a glittery purple crop top and skirt by Michael Kors. The two continued their style streak post-gala at an after-party. Both leaned into black and white ensembles, with Cabello notably changing into a black and white blazer, a black bustier top, and striped Christian Dior micro shorts.www.elle.com
