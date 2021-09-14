CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Stepped Out in a Bustier and Dior Short Shorts With Shawn Mendes for a Met Gala After-Party

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made a bold Met Gala debut last night, with Mendes wearing an open leather jacket and Cabello posing alongside him in a glittery purple crop top and skirt by Michael Kors. The two continued their style streak post-gala at an after-party. Both leaned into black and white ensembles, with Cabello notably changing into a black and white blazer, a black bustier top, and striped Christian Dior micro shorts.

www.elle.com

Elle

Met Gala 2021: Every Celebrity Outfit From The After Parties

We brought you the best beauty looks, key fashion moments, cutest couple sightings on the red carpet - and the memes - from the annual extravaganza at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art. Now, we go behind the scenes at the most outrageous Met Gala after parties to bring you the best celebrity outfit changes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Makes a Statement in a Bow-Tied Bustier Gown & Hidden Heels at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello ate and left no crumbs at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Señorita” singer arrived on the red carpet for last night’s show in New York wearing a statement-making look from designer Alexis Mabille. The gown featured a bustier-style bodice coated in a pink satin fabric, all balanced with a red silky skirt and dramatic waistband bow. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. While the elongated hem of her gown hid her shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Justin And Hailey’s Met Gala Run-In With Camila And Shawn Was Very Chill, Actually

It feels like decades have passed since Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attended the Met Gala together in 2018. After all, Baldwin married Bieber the same year, and they’re still going strong. Mendes, meanwhile, celebrated his two-year anniversary with Camila Cabello in July 2021. But just three years later, the two couples reunited at the Met Gala on Sept. 13 and had a very normal, civil interaction that, naturally, went viral on TikTok, with many fans dubbing it “awkward” and difficult to watch.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Had Separate Fashion Moments at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had their first award show date night of the year, both attending the 2021 MTV VMAs in Brooklyn tonight. Mendes wore a long white blazer, white pants, and white top while Cabello wore a pink and red dress with a bow embellishment. The two opted not to pose on the carpet together, with Mendes arriving first. Mendes is nominated tonight for Best Pop Song (“Wonder”), and both he and Cabello are set to perform during the show.
BROOKLYN, NY
