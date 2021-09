LINCOLN – The Raymond Central volleyball team came out strong but wasn’t able to keep their momentum going in a three-set loss to C-1 No.1 Lincoln Lutheran on Aug. 31. The Mustangs were defeated by the Warriors 19-25, 15-25, and 12-25. Early in the first set, Raymond Central trailed 6-4 and was able to come back and tie the match up at 9-9. With the score tied at 19-19, Lincoln Lutheran rallied off six points to win the first and take control of the match.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO