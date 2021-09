Avoid the area traffic is still a mess and backed up 1 to 2 miles in all directions. Today, at approximately 10:20 AM, the Stafford Township Police Department received a call for a suspicious bag under the RT. 72 East Causeway Bridge, near Morris Boulevard. Out of an abundance of caution, the bridge was closed in both directions. With the assistance of the New Jersey State Police, the bag was deemed safe, and non-threatening. Afterwards, the bridge traffic was opened in both directions. We would like to thank all of the assisting agencies: NJSP, OCSD, Stafford Fire and EMS, and Ship Bottom Police and Fire.

