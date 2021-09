WASHINGTON (AP) — Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz is one of 13 military members who have been awarded Purple Hearts. The 13 troops were killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.

