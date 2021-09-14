Have a Headache or Backache? It Might Be Caused from Crossing Your Legs

This might sound random, but my favorite candy of all time is Sixlets. However, you can't really find them at most places. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved Sixlets. I'm sure that some would argue with this statement, but they are WAY better than M&M's. Sorry, not sorry. These delicious little round bites of candy-coated, malt-flavored chocolatey candies have been around for sixty years now. I can still remember any time my parents stopped for gas, they would always buy me a package for the road. Not only that, but they were my go-to snack whenever we went to the Holiday Drive-In in Reo, Indiana.

