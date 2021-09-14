CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mistrust of Government: Political Scientists Discuss New Book About How Trust in Government Has Eroded in America

mainepublic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s program kicks off a series of Maine Calling shows about the mistrust and misinformation that are prevalent in our society. Political scientists Amy Fried and Norm Ornstein discuss the possible roots of mistrust of the government and how events of the past half century may have led the groundwork to today’s war on truth. Fried's new book argues that conservatives have weaponized distrust, from Barry Goldwater to Donald Trump. Ornstein will offer the conservative counter-perspective.

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 5

