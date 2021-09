CAVLE, Croatia – The second driver who crossed the finish line in Saturday’s EuroNASCAR PRO event at Automotodrom Grobnik was the one who got to go to victory lane. A penalty for Gianmarco Ercoli due a start infringement made Loris Hezemans the winner. The Dutchman scored his fourth win of the season and expanded his NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship lead. His teammate, Vittorio Ghirelli, ended up second, while 1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve stood on the podium for the first time this year.

