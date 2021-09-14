CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIBXSWAP Releases An Initial Liquidity Offering ILO User Guide On September 15th 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GIBXSWAP is a decentralized transaction protocol built on an automated market-making mechanism that combines the distinct advantages of multiple basic public chains. The main goal is to avoid the various drawbacks of decentralization to reap the benefits of decentralization, such as creating a high-performance composite DEX ecosystem, maximizing participant rewards with the 'dual mining incentive' of liquidity mining and transaction mining, and realizing self-driving value capture ecological closed loop through the fee repurchase and destruction mechanism.

BCM Resources Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces closing of a Non-Brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$1,100,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units ('Units') priced at C$0.11 per Unit. Each unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Share')...
MARKETS
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its VIP Multiple Level Marketing Companies. Suntech Estimates To Quadruple Profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Will Partner With 20 Global PSP Partners in 202

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch's PSP partner in Taiwan, Suntech, has successfully introduced the four products and services to its existing VIP MLM customers. Suntech estimates To quadruple profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Touch will partner with 20 global PSP partners in 2022 to promote these products and services.
BUSINESS
Moonbeam Partners with Lido to Offer Liquid Staking on Polkadot

Moonbeam will be integrating with Lido to offer liquid staking on Kusama and the Polkadot ecosystem. Moonbeam – a Polkadot parachain smart contract platform with Ethereum compatibility, has partnered with Lido, a liquid staking derivatives protocol currently live on the Ethereum and Terra blockchains, to bring liquid staking to the Polkadot DeFi ecosystem.
MARKETS
Ex-CFO of JP Morgan SMCB Brent Beeman joins LATOKEN Board on the Way to IPO as a Top DeFi Bet

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Brent Beeman, a former executive of JP Morgan, joined advisory board of a digital assets exchange LATOKEN. The advisory role includes participation in corporate governance and regulatory compliance development, strategic partnerships acquisitions, development of C-level team, strengthening of LATOKEN positions in the US market.
BUSINESS
Pacific Green Signs Offer for Debt Finance for Its First Battery Energy Storage Development at Richborough Energy Park

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'PGTK', (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces that it has signed an offer letter from Close Leasing Limited ('CLL'), wherein CLL will provide debt financing of £23 million (US$31.6 million) for the construction of a 99.8 MW battery energy storage system ('BESS') the Company is developing in Kent, England.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
4 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Bet on Amid September Market Meltdown

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
STOCKS
Clean Vision Corporation Completes Audit; Will Apply for OTCQB Up-list

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its audits for calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020 have been completed by Fruci & Associates II, PLLC -- a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) registered auditing firm.
BUSINESS
Leafbuyer Technologies Announces Record Monthly Sales

Strong Demand and Expanded Product Offerings Push August to Record Sales. DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ('Leafbuyer'), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced it recorded the highest monthly sales total in the company's history in August of 2021. In addition to the highest-ever retail sales total, the company reported it added over 100 new locations/clients in the last four months.
RETAIL
Black Bird Biotech Seeks Approval in All Remaining States, to Open Up Entire US Market, Including the Projected $45 Billion Cannabis Industry, for its Disruptive Plant-Based MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide Sales Efforts

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that, on the heels of its first sales of its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, it is seeking approval of MiteXstreamTM in the remaining 35 states and in D.C. to more readily provide much-needed crop protection, both indoor and outdoor, to the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. Currently, MiteXstream is approved in seven states (CO, NV, OR, WA, MT, KY and OK) and has pending applications in eight others (AZ, FL, HI, MA, MI, NJ, PA and TX).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Change of Registered Office

-ENDS- For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com or contact:. Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the 'best in class' CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
BUSINESS
Clickstream to Enter Projected $325 Billion Global E-Learning Market with Upcoming Launch of Children's Internet Based Animated/Live Action Series to Expanding Youth Market

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today the production and anticipated launch date of their entry into the exploding Internet children's market with their initial 20-epsiode series, ‘Joey's Animal Kingdom™', a series that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. WOWEEAPP.COM is not just a place to watch videos and learn about animals, but it has many other features such as live quizzes and games as well as kid profiles and VS games.
TECHNOLOGY
ZEN Graphene Solutions to Present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer, Greg Fenton will present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held September 22 - 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS

Community Policy